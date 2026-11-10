"My parents convinced me to consider picking Sunderland over Ajax...it was one of the best decisions I ever made" Thomas Sorensen on his 'left-field' move

Where do you want to live? Cultured Amsterdam? The beautiful old city of Udine, near Venice? Or Sunderland?

We sincerely don't mean that as a slam on the north-east town, either.

After all, that's the decision young Danish goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen faced when deciding his next career move back in 1998 - and he picked the move to Wearside.

Sorensen told FourFourTwo: "I have my parents to thank for that.

"I was talking to a few clubs, like Ajax and Udinese, who had a long history of Danish players.

Thomas Sorensen played in some big games for Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Then this left-field offer came in from Sunderland. I hadn’t heard a lot about them and I sort of dismissed it.

"My mum and dad told me to go over and have a look. I was blown away.

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"I knew that this was the right thing for me. I would get an opportunity to play, I loved the feel of the northeast and their passion for football.

"It was probably one of the best decisions I ever made. "

Sorensen does admit that he had to adapt a little bit to Peter Reid's unique management style, however.

Thomas Sorensen helped Peter Reid's Sunderland get promoted back to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "I had to get used to all the swearing!

"He was a great manager. One of the old school. He was probably the last manager I had who would allow the players to go out and have a few drinks.

"He cherished that camaraderie. He really encouraged the players to spend a lot of time together and that was probably part of our success.

"He said things as they were. He could be quite tough, but he was fair."