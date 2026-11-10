"My parents convinced me to consider picking Sunderland over Ajax...it was one of the best decisions I ever made" Thomas Sorensen on his 'left-field' move
The former Sunderland goalkeeper admits he was dismissive of the idea of moving to the north-east of England
Where do you want to live? Cultured Amsterdam? The beautiful old city of Udine, near Venice? Or Sunderland?
We sincerely don't mean that as a slam on the north-east town, either.
After all, that's the decision young Danish goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen faced when deciding his next career move back in 1998 - and he picked the move to Wearside.
Sorensen told FourFourTwo: "I have my parents to thank for that.
"I was talking to a few clubs, like Ajax and Udinese, who had a long history of Danish players.
"Then this left-field offer came in from Sunderland. I hadn’t heard a lot about them and I sort of dismissed it.
"My mum and dad told me to go over and have a look. I was blown away.
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"I knew that this was the right thing for me. I would get an opportunity to play, I loved the feel of the northeast and their passion for football.
"It was probably one of the best decisions I ever made. "
Sorensen does admit that he had to adapt a little bit to Peter Reid's unique management style, however.
He said: "I had to get used to all the swearing!
"He was a great manager. One of the old school. He was probably the last manager I had who would allow the players to go out and have a few drinks.
"He cherished that camaraderie. He really encouraged the players to spend a lot of time together and that was probably part of our success.
"He said things as they were. He could be quite tough, but he was fair."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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