“After I signed Mo Johnston, the Special Branch advised me, ‘Don't drive under any bridges, people might throw bricks at your car'” Graeme Souness on the backlash he faced after signing a Catholic player for Rangers
The former Scotland forward’s 1989 move to Ibrox was one of Scottish football’s most controversial transfers
When Graeme Souness moved to sign Scotland striker Mo Johnston for Rangers in 1989, he will have known exactly just how controversial that move would be.
Johnston arrived at Ibrox fresh from a two-year spell at Nantes, but it was the fact that he was an open Catholic and had enjoyed a previous three-year stint at Celtic which was the issue.
For generations, there had been an unwritten rule at Rangers that Catholics had not been knowingly signed or employed by the club, with both sides of the divide reacting angrily to the transfer.
Souness on signing Mo Johnston
Despite knowing the potential reaction and the clear warnings he received prior to the transfer, Souness insists he never had any doubts over his decision to move for the Scotland international.
“I was living in Colinton in Edinburgh, and to get to Glasgow, I had to go through a housing estate called Wester Hailes,” Souness recalls to FourFourTwo, as the former midfield general went on to show that he was just as fearless off the pitch as he was on it.
“They said, “Don't go that way – there are several bridges, and if anyone got to know your car, they might throw bricks on it.” That didn't stop me doing it – I still went that way!”
For Souness, his motivation in bringing Johnston to the club was purely a footballing one.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I did it for the right reason, because Maurice was a really good footballer, and I most certainly would do it again,” he insists.
This attitude was shaped by his own upbringing in Edinburgh, where religious differences were never something that influenced his own relationships.
“I grew up in Edinburgh, in a house where religion was never talked about and was never an issue,” he adds. “It wasn't a problem if I married a Catholic girl, and I did.”
Souness carried this perspective throughout his career, with this issue coming up mere minutes into his first appearance as Rangers boss in 1986.
“The second or third question at my first press conference at Rangers was, “Would you sign a Catholic?”,” he recalls. “I said, “Of course, I've got two kids who are christened Catholics, my wife's a Catholic.”
“I didn't go looking for it, but the right player came along. He was value for money, and I knew he'd bring goals and energy. He was a fabulous signing for us.”
Graeme Souness' new book My Rangers is available now
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris Flanagan Senior Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.