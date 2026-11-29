When Graeme Souness moved to sign Scotland striker Mo Johnston for Rangers in 1989, he will have known exactly just how controversial that move would be.

Johnston arrived at Ibrox fresh from a two-year spell at Nantes, but it was the fact that he was an open Catholic and had enjoyed a previous three-year stint at Celtic which was the issue.

For generations, there had been an unwritten rule at Rangers that Catholics had not been knowingly signed or employed by the club, with both sides of the divide reacting angrily to the transfer.

Souness on signing Mo Johnston

Souness during his stint as Rangers boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite knowing the potential reaction and the clear warnings he received prior to the transfer, Souness insists he never had any doubts over his decision to move for the Scotland international.

“I was living in Colinton in Edinburgh, and to get to Glasgow, I had to go through a housing estate called Wester Hailes,” Souness recalls to FourFourTwo, as the former midfield general went on to show that he was just as fearless off the pitch as he was on it.

Johnston joined Rangers from French side Nantes, after previously playing for Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They said, “Don't go that way – there are several bridges, and if anyone got to know your car, they might throw bricks on it.” That didn't stop me doing it – I still went that way!”

For Souness, his motivation in bringing Johnston to the club was purely a footballing one.

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“I did it for the right reason, because Maurice was a really good footballer, and I most certainly would do it again,” he insists.

This attitude was shaped by his own upbringing in Edinburgh, where religious differences were never something that influenced his own relationships.

“I grew up in Edinburgh, in a house where religion was never talked about and was never an issue,” he adds. “It wasn't a problem if I married a Catholic girl, and I did.”

Mo Johnston in action for Rangers against Celtic in 1990 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Souness carried this perspective throughout his career, with this issue coming up mere minutes into his first appearance as Rangers boss in 1986.

“The second or third question at my first press conference at Rangers was, “Would you sign a Catholic?”,” he recalls. “I said, “Of course, I've got two kids who are christened Catholics, my wife's a Catholic.”

“I didn't go looking for it, but the right player came along. He was value for money, and I knew he'd bring goals and energy. He was a fabulous signing for us.”

Graeme Souness' new book My Rangers is available now