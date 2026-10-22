Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues Bukayo Saka injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on the status of Bukayo Saka after the winger was withdrawn after just 10 minutes of the Gunners' Champions League draw at Bayern Munich.

Saka was replaced by England teammate Eberechi Eze, who scored the first Arsenal goal 15 minutes later. Three Lions regulars Harry Kane and Declan Rice also scored in the 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Arteta revealed after the match that the immediate prognosis for the 25-year-old is not a positive one.

'It doesn't look good' for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Saka's injury 'doesn't look good' (Image credit: Getty Images)

"[The medical staff] are a bit concerned," said the Arsenal boss when he spoke to Champions League broadcaster TNT Sports after the draw in Munich.

"A player that has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news. But we have to wait and see. It does not look good at all. It's his quad."

Saka started all seven of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season but has suffered a number of injury absences in his career to date.

He missed 15 matches for Arsenal and England last season with various injury issues, arriving at the World Cup short of fitness and match readiness. In 2024/25, Saka missed 25 games across a total period of more than three months.

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Arsenal have impressive strength in depth, evidenced by the quality of their bench throughout the first couple of months of this season and Eze's direct impact at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

But the Gunners are a poorer team in Saka's absence, and Arteta will have his fingers crossed that the initial concerns about his latest knock prove to have been overly pessimistic.

Consistently one of the division's more productive players when fit, Saka has already scored three Premier League goals this season after racking up 28 goal contributions in the league across the previous two interrupted campaigns.

Mikel Arteta provided an update on Saka's injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saka's quad injury adds to the absences of Christos Tzolis and William Saliba, while Piero Hincapie is expected to be available for Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions are well stocked and their ability to navigate Saka's injury worries was established beyond doubt last season.

Eze, Noni Madueke and Max Dowman can all offer more than adequate cover on the right wing for as long as Arsenal need them. England manager Thomas Tuchel could draw on the same deputies in the November international window if necessary.