After being spotted as a teenager at Atalanta in 2005, Vito Mannone secured a life-changing move to Premier League contenders Arsenal.

Boss Arsene Wenger was world-renowned for developing young talent, but the Italian goalkeeper’s experience of working under the Frenchman was not always straightforward.

During his time at Arsenal, Mannone experienced several different sides of Wenger’s character, from an act of great generosity to an early loan spell which the manager would later admit was a mistake.

Mannone on working under Wenger

Mannone signed for Arsenal from Atalanta

“I was playing for Atalanta Under-16s in a derby against Brescia and had an unbelievable game,” Mannone recalls to FourFourTwo. “I was given man of the match, and the Arsenal scouts approached my mum in the stands and said, “We really like your son.”

“They then offered me a trial with the first team.”

Wenger signed Mannone as a teenager in 2005 (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Moving to a new country as a teenager was not a decision that Mannone took lightly, but Wenger was quick to do what he could to help the youngster settle.

“I couldn't go [to England] without my mum, so Arsene Wenger gave us an apartment, which is unusual,” Mannone adds. “It was an amazing moment for me, changing cultures and learning a new language. It was tough adapting in the first few months, but I loved every moment. I'd always loved watching the Premier League when I was young, and my dream became a reality when I joined a club full of champions like Arsenal.

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“When you arrive at Arsenal, into the training ground and the stadium, you straight away feel that you've signed for a special club. Wenger's footballing philosophy wasn't comparable with anything else. As soon as you join the team, you have to show your talent, but you also need to change your philosophy towards football – even as a goalkeeper, you're a part of that too.”

Away from football, Mannone found Wenger to be an unusual character.

“He was, I have to be honest, a strange guy, because he's a gentleman, but quite cold and direct at the same time,” Mannone continues. “As a youngster, you're hungry and want to play, so it was up and down in terms of the football.

Mannone is still playing with League Two Crawley Town

“But he always supported me and tried to give me a career path. I'm thankful for everything he did for me off and on the pitch, and I learned how to be a man and a proper keeper under his guidance. He sent me on loan to Barnsley when I was 18, which was probably too early. It didn't go to plan and, when I came back, he said that he'd made a mistake. So in a way, he learned from me as well.”

Now, more than two decades since his move to English football, Mannone’s love for the game still remains, with the stopper currently a player-coach at League Two Crawley Town.

“Goalkeeping was always my passion, even when I was coaching at Brighton,” Mannone tells FourFourTwo, referencing his six-month stint coaching at the Amex earlier this year.

“I kept training and I kept fit, so in a way my heart and my head never left the job – I never left the chance of going back. That's the way I am: I love football, I love goalkeeping so much and I still feel I can give a lot.