Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has admitted it will feel 'strange' when Virgil van Dijk eventually leaves Anfield, insisting the Dutchman deserves a fitting farewell whenever the time comes to part ways.

Lovren's role in the team was largely usurped by Van Dijk following the skipper's arrival on Merseyside in January 2018, who has since gone on to help the Reds lift both the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Speaking in an interview via Hajper, the Croatian international suggested that while Van Dijk could still earn a further 12-month contract extension if he maintains his current standards, both the club and player must ensure the timing of his eventual exit is right.

Lovren: 'Jacquet still needs to prove he can be Van Dijk successor'

Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk, 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It will be strange when Virgil van Dijk leaves Liverpool, but at some point it has to come to an end," Lovren said. "It’ll be important for him, the fans and the club that he leaves at the right time. If he stays at his level then you can see a one-year extension, but of course he’ll have to keep proving that on the pitch.

"But saying that, it’s so important that he gets a good farewell - he deserves it for what he has given to the club for so long, year after year. He has been at the very top.

Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He is without doubt one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players. You just need to look at the stats. Look at what he achieved and what he won, it speaks for itself. How many times was he up for the Ballon d'Or or in the FIFPro World 11? It’s not just Liverpool, he's top of the tree."

Liverpool are already planning for life after their captain, and Lovren also weighed in on whether young defender Jeremy Jacquet has what it takes to fill Van Dijk's boots.

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"I hope Jacquet can be the next Van Dijk at Liverpool, but it's really important to realise why Van Dijk is at the top level, because of his consistency," Lovren added.

"It's as simple as that. If Jacquet is there for the next seven years, then we can talk about whether he deserves to stay there forever.

"But if he plays well this year and not well in the next six months, things will change. We know he has the ability, it's about consistency at the end. That's why top players are different from normal players."

Jeremy Jacquet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Further up the pitch, Lovren is far more certain of Liverpool's long-term firepower, pointing to the chemistry between Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and his former Lyon teammate Bradley Barcola - as well as the eventual return of injured forward Hugo Ekitike.

"When Hugo Ekitike is back? These are beautiful problems, every coach wants that choice," Lovren added.

"Once he comes back alongside Isak, Wirtz, and Bradley, I believe they will have an amazing attack. Quality-wise, find me something better than what Liverpool have to offer."