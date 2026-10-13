Everything Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez said, as defender rips into club directors in extraordinary interview

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has delivered an explosive post-match interview after yet another defeat with the Red Devils to Atletico Madrid

Michael Carrick's side lost 2-0 at the Metropolitano, and Martinez – criticised at the weekend for his part in a late Dominic Solanke equaliser – came out to face the music at full-time, and delivered an honest assessment of Manchester United's form at the start of this season.

The Argentine didn't hold back either, with a last of investment and, in particular, technical director Jason Wilcox, referenced by the centre-back as reasons for the club's stagnation on the pitch.

Real Madrid want to sign David Raya from Arsenal

Martinez has called out his bossses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Clarke: Lisandro, a tough result. First of all, how do you sum up the performance?

Lisandro Martinez: Really, really poor. I have to control myself a lot. But it's a reflection, a mirror of how our club is. Fantastic season last season. We expect more from, from the top, from us. The players to compete, because many teams [have them]. And today, also, Atletico, they have an amazing team. And they deserve to win today.

GC: So this is not a Champions League-quality squad, Manchester United?



LM: I expect more, honestly. I expect more.

GC: But what you're saying is you expected more investment in the squad in the summer?



LM: Yeah, 100 per cent. [I] expect more from our technical director; I have to be honest, you know. And also, as the players, we have to do more. But it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GC: In which areas? In defence, in attack? Because obviously there was money invested in midfield.



LM: In general. In general. I think last season we did everything; we created the base to build an amazing team and to prove something, you know? Yeah, it's annoying, disappointing, to come here and not see my team trying to get an amazing result; it's disappointing.

GC: The manager, of course, gets a lot of the criticism. Is the problem the manager wasn't backed enough in the summer in terms of investment?



LM: I don't think so. I don't think so. He does his best. But every season is different. You can't stay with what you did last season? The [opposition] knows you, knows how you play. The teams know every detail, you know, and if you don't change, next season… it's a big problem.

Michael Carrick is under pressure at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

GC: Often in this situation, it's the manager who is the one who is removed. You can't necessarily go…

LM: You start changing, changing, changing manager, but what about other areas? I can't, I can't say more.

GC: No, we, we appreciate you being so frank tonight. Of course, it's two wins from nine...

LM: ...Because also tonight, it's easy to say the coach, it's easy to say the players, but also we have to see others, other areas.