Atlético Madrid News and Features

Name: Atletico Madrid

Founded: 1903

Home ground: Metropolitano Stadium

League Titles: 10

Instagram: @atleticodemadrid

Atletico's 'golden age' came between 1966 and 1977 when they won four titles having established themselves as Spain's second team behind all-conquering city rivals Real. Not until the early 2000s did they start to have a significant say on domestic football again with the emergence of the likes of Fernando Torres and Sergio Aguero and, significantly, the appointment of Diego Simeone as manager in 2011. Other past players include Luis Aragones, Adelardo, David De Gea and Antoine Griezmann.