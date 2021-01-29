Atlético Madrid News and Features
Name: Atletico Madrid
Founded: 1903
Home ground: Metropolitano Stadium
League Titles: 10
Instagram: @atleticodemadrid
Atletico's 'golden age' came between 1966 and 1977 when they won four titles having established themselves as Spain's second team behind all-conquering city rivals Real. Not until the early 2000s did they start to have a significant say on domestic football again with the emergence of the likes of Fernando Torres and Sergio Aguero and, significantly, the appointment of Diego Simeone as manager in 2011. Other past players include Luis Aragones, Adelardo, David De Gea and Antoine Griezmann.
Latest about Atlético Madrid
Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?
Posted
Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
No Premier League return for Diego Costa with striker set for Brazil move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The controversial former Chelsea man has travelled to South America to complete a move to his boyhood club
Quiz! Can you name the top five transfers ever in Europe's top five leagues?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Who broke the bank in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain?
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 21?
By FourFourTwo staff
Quiz Once you've stopped arguing with your mates about which players are underrated, we'd like you to guess EA's top 100
Quiz! Can you name the 75 most expensive player transfers ever?
Posted
Football quiz Football's come a long way when it comes to money - can you remember the biggest signings of all time?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.