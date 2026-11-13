Here are the records Harry Kane can break next

England captain Harry Kane is paid tribute to in a giant tifo at Wembley Stadium

Harry Kane now holds England's two big records: all-time scorer and all-time appearance-maker.

That puts him in an elite league of players in world football to hold both, including both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the England captain having 92 goals to his name in 126 caps.

But there are a few more records that the 33-year-old could be chasing before he hangs up his Three Lions shirt for good…

Harry Kane has more England records to break

Harry Kane of England poses for a photo alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Peter Shilton on the occasion of his 126th cap (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The big one for Kane is that he could become the first man or woman to score 100 goals for England.

The England skipper has even referenced this one, telling reporters “it's achievable” after hitting goal No.92 last night against Croatia in the Nations League – and he would become just the fourth male player in history to hit that target after Ronaldo, Messi and Ali Daei of Iran.

The next big one on the list, however, is most appearances as England captain.

Kane has played 126 times now, but 89 times as captain as of last night, two behind the leaders Bobby Moore and Billy Wright, who both skippered their country 91 times each.

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In two years' time, he will surely be looking to step out ahead as England's all-time scorer in European Championship history, as he's currently tied with Alan Shearer on seven goals.

And should Kane go to the World Cup in 2030 and his goalkeeper not, he will break Jordan Pickford's record of all-time appearances at the World Cup for England: he already has the goal record in the competition for his country but sits behind the Everton man with 18 appearances to Pickford's 19.

Harry Kane isn't finished yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

And then there's most goals in major international tournaments: Kane has 21 across the World Cup and Euros, trailing just Messi and Kylian Mbappe – and though the Frenchman has time on his side, you never know given his poor record at Euros in the past.

The hunt for more records continues this Sunday as England face Spain.