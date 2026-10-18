‘I'm getting on a little bit as well, so I'm aware that it could be my last World Cup. We want to win’ Keira Walsh on the last trophy missing in her collection

With five league titles, two Champions Leagues and a host of domestic cup winners' medals in her collection, Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh has won just about everything there is to win in women's football.

This success also extends to the international scene, where the 29-year-old was part of England's two European Championship successes in 2022 and 2025.

However, there is one notable trophy missing from her CV - the World Cup.

Walsh on her World Cup dream

Walsh has a slew of domestic trophies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walsh played both legs of England's 8-1 aggregate win over Greece, which secured their place in the two-legged World Cup play-off against Ukraine in November, the winner of which will seal their place in Brazil for next summer's tournament.

This play-off run has come after Spain pipped the Lionesses to top spot in their qualifying group on goal difference, underlining just had challenging even making the finals is.

"The same way we'd approach any game," Walsh told FourFourTwo about the team's play-off test.

"It’s difficult to qualify now in the initial stages because there’s two or three top teams in each group, so it's really, really difficult."

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This is a point emphasised by the fact that England were paired with world champions Spain, who defeated them 1-0 in the World Cup final back in 2023, as Walsh came agonisingly close to completing her set of major honours.

But rather than dwell on the past, the former Barcelona midfielder is fixated on her side's next match.

"For us in the next stage, it's the same as any game," she continues.

Walsh in action against Spain in the 2025 Euros final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We want to win, we want to go to the World Cup and we know what we need to do to get there. We know what we need to improve as a group and as individuals. So I'm excited to meet back up and hit the ground running."

And what about adding that elusive final trophy to her collection?

"Yeah, literally! And that definitely gives me motivation. I'm getting on a little bit as well so I'm aware that it could be my last World Cup. So it's a big year."