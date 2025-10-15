England Women World Cup 2027 squad: Sarina Wiegman's full team for the October internationals

Sarina Wiegman announced her first England squad since she managed the Lionesses to back-to-back Euros this summer in Switzerland.

Millie Bright announced her international retirement on Monday, closing out her England career with 88 caps, while three players have been called up for the first time.

England host Brazil at Etihad Stadium on October 25 and Australia at Pride Park on October 28 as part of their Homecoming Series. They also play China and Ghana later this year.

Squad

England Women October squad

Wiegman named a 25-player squad for the two fixtures later this month, featuring 20 of the Euro-winning squad, with Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp missing due to injury.

Arsenal's Katie Reid and Taylor Hinds and Aston Villa's Lucia Kendall receive debut call-ups, while Laura Blinkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns return.

The squad announced on October 14 is as follows.

GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

GK: Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

DF: Jess Carter (Gotham FC)

DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Taylor Hinds (Arsenal)

DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United

DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

DF: Katie Reid (Arsenal)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

MF: Laura Blinkilde Brown (Manchester City)

MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester City)

MF: Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa)

MF: Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa)

MF: Jess Park (Manchester United)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)

MF: Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

FW: Michelle Agyemang (Brighton, on loan from Arsenal)

FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

FW: Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)

FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Predicted line-up

4-3-3: Hampton; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Kelly

Road to Euro 2025 victory

Euro 2025

July 5: France 2-1 England, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 9: England 4-0 Netherlands, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 13: England 6-1 Wales, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 17: Sweden 2-2 (2-3 on pens) England, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 22: England 2-1 Italy (AET), Stade de Genève, Geneva

July 27: England 1-1 Spain (3-1 on pens), St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Preview

Everything you need to know about England

Following a victorious Euro 2025, five Lionesses were nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin: Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, and Hannah Hampton.

Russo finished third, Kelly was fifth, and Hampton came in 10th place, with the Chelsea goalkeeper also winning the first Women's Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

Following her own omission from Euro 2025 squad selection, Millie Bright has now retired from international football, following Mary Earps and Fran Kirby making the same decision in June of this year.

England captain Leah Williamson sustained an injury in the Euros final, and has not played a match since. Lauren James and Lauren Hemp also miss out through injury.

England triumphed at Euro 2022 (Image credit: Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

STRENGTHS

Coming off the back of winning another European Championship, the Lionesses' confidence will be sky high. With 20 of the 23 from Switzerland in the squad, they will be excited to play in front of a home crowd for the first time since the historic victory.

WEAKNESSES

Defensively, we saw weaknesses at the Euros. With Leah Williamson injured and Millie Bright retired, will she turn to Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier, who she has been reluctant to rely on previously.

England manager: Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman has reached five consecutive major tournament finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has now won an incredible three consecutive Euros - she led the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title and England to the Euro 2022 and Euro 2025 titles.

She also led the Netherlands and England to the finals of the 2019 and 2023 FIFA World Cups, respectively, meaning she has reached the final of five consecutive tournaments.

Wiegman has etched her name in history as one of the most successful managers in the game, but she has her sights set on the 2027 World Cup, with her contract in place until after that tournament. Burna Boy will be waiting in the wings...

England's player to watch

Aggie Beever-Jones

Aggie Beever-Jones scored in the four opening games of the WSL season (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Aggie Beever-Jones might not be a starter for Wiegman's side, it is the strength of England's 'super subs' that make the Lionesses back-to-back European Champions.

Michelle Agyemang was the surprise young star of the summer's tournament, but Beever-Jones' impressive start to the Women's Super League season will make her hard for Wiegman to overlook - she scored in each of Chelsea's opening four games.

She has credentials in an England shirt too. Her hat-trick back against Portugal in the Nations League in May made her just the third woman to score a hat-trick at Wembley Stadium.