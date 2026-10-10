“I’m still feeling fit as a fiddle, I still do all my tricks and showboating, don’t worry about that” Lee Trundle, still playing football at 50

For most footballers, the prospect of playing at the age of 50 is a dim one, with their boots hung up and collecting dust long before their sixth decade comes along.

But for former Swansea City forward Lee Trundle, turning 50 has done nothing to diminish his desire to get out on the grass.

Still turning out every weekend, Trundle is combining Welsh League football with veterans' matches, despite his professional career ending more than a decade ago.

Trundle on playing after 50

Lee Trundle with a host of stars at a Baller League match (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

For Trundle, football has simply changed rather than stopped.

“I play for Cwmbran Town in the Welsh League on a Saturday, and then I also play vets football on a Sunday,” he tells FourFourTwo as he gets set to celebrate his 50th birthday.

“I’m still feeling fit as a fiddle.”

During his remarkable professional career, Trundle made more than 300 appearances for the likes of Wrexham, Swansea, Bristol City and Leeds United, among others.

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But Trundle is keen to correct the assumption that he retired from football altogether after leaving non-league Marine in 2013.

“I did leave the professional game behind me but I wasn’t done with football,” he says. “I’d promised an old friend I’d play for his side back in my hometown of Liverpool when that day came.

"So I did that for a few seasons and then kept it going in the Welsh lower leagues. I’m still going strong today.”

Even with five decades under his belt, he assures he is still his same old self.

“I still do all my tricks and showboating, don’t worry about that,” he laughs. “I never had any pace to lose anyway.

"Even in my prime, I had to rely on technique rather than speed, so I’m the same type of player.”