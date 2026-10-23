Is Dominik Szoboszlai injured? Liverpool update on Hungary captain's hamstring injury

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has urged patience over the injury recurrence suffered by midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai against Brentford last weekend.

The Reds won 2-1 in that Premier League match but Szoboszlai was withdrawn in the first half with a hamstring problem. He missed Liverpool's comeback win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hungary captain Szoboszlai was unavailable for the two matches before Brentford and Iraola has confirmed that it was the same injury that cut short his return to action.

'It's not a new injury' for Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s not a new injury, I think it’s in the same place it was probably last week," Iraola said in his press conference before the Villarreal fixture.

"He hasn’t worsened the injury but probably we have to be a little bit more patient until he recovers fully. But it’s not like something now where he has to wait a lot of time to come back, he is more or less in the same situation he was last week.

"But we need more patience with him, but I appreciate the effort he did the other day, to be available, to want to contribute in a very difficult game that you know is going to be very physical – [against] one of the most physical teams, Brentford."

Szoboszlai did not train on Thursday and is considered highly unlikely to be available for Liverpool's Premier League fixture against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

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Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor has suggested that the Hungary skipper could also miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea and the next Premier League match against Arsenal.

Szoboszlai has started six Premier League matches this season and came off the bench to score in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. He also played and scored against Atletico Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League in September.

The Reds will also be without Jeremie Frimpong for around a month, while there are three long-term absentees who are yet to be involved under Iraola because of their injuries.

Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Right-back Conor Bradley is reportedly getting close to joining partial training with the rest of the squad with a view to a potential return to action before the end of the year.

The timeline is a little longer for centre-back Geovanni Leoni and striker Hugo Ekitike, who are both working their way back from significant injuries.

Teenager Leoni is yet to play in the Premier League after suffering an ACL injury in the Carabao Cup on his debut in September 2025.