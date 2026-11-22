“Jock Stein phoned and said, ‘Right, do you still want to go?' I said, ‘Aye, boss.' It was about 10.30pm – Bob Paisley and the chairman of Liverpool were there. About five minutes later, everything was agreed” Kenny Dalglish on his Celtic exit
The Celtic great moved south of the border in 1977
When Kenny Dalglish arrived at Liverpool from Celtic in 1977, he arrived as a 26-year-old, just entering his peak years.
Signed as a replacement for Hamburg-bound Kop icon Kevin Keegan, Dalglish eclipsed even King Kev’s achievements in Reds shirt over the next decade and a half.
But the Scot’s move to Anfield almost happened a decade earlier, when he was still a teenager.
Dalglish on his move to Liverpool
“Myself and another boy were invited for trials with Liverpool when I was a teenager,” Dalglish tells FourFourTwo. “We played a game, then I was asked to go back for a couple of weeks.
“Shanks [Billy Shankly] was there, I played a game and they said. ‘We'd like to sign you.' I thought, ‘It's a bit far from Glasgow…' I knew that Liverpool was a great club, I just thought it was too far away for a 15-year-old boy going down there by himself.”
Dalglish would go on to become a Celtic great, winning four Scottish league titles and four Scottish Cups before Liverpool came knocking again.
“Then in 1977, when I was 26, I'd been in South America for World Cup warm-ups with Scotland, because the World Cup was going to be in Argentina the next year,” he recalls.
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“I came home, Celtic were going to Australia and I said to the manager, ‘I don't want to go.' Jock Stein said, ‘Go home and think about it.'
“I told him, ‘I have thought about it', and by the way, for me to stand up to him like that, I was terrified! I stayed at Celtic Park and trained with the reserves.
What followed next was a clear sign that Stein was preparing for life without his star player.
“When the first team came back, I played a couple of pre-season games, one at Dunfermline. We were in the dressing room, ready to go out and I was captain, but Big Jock threw the ball at one of the other players and said, ‘On you go, you take them out.'
“The rest of them were all saying to me, ‘Oh… where are *you* going?' I said, ‘I don't know!' “After the game, I dropped into my father-in-law's pub on the way home. Big Jock phoned the pub and said, ‘Right, do you still want to go?' I said, ‘Aye, boss.' He said, ‘Get yourself up here, there are two people who want to talk to you.'
“It was about 10.30pm – Bob Paisley and the chairman of Liverpool were there. About five minutes later, everything was agreed.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris Flanagan Senior Staff Writer
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