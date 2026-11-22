When it comes to English football’s best atmospheres, few can match the noise and fury of a packed Elland Road.

Since joining Leeds United from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in 2024, Jayden Bogle has been able to experience this on a regular basis, with his defensive efforts and lung-busting runs forward bringing the cheers of the Elland Road faithful week-in, week-out.

This backing helped Bogle’s side win promotion back to the Premier League in the right-back’s first season in West Yorkshire, which was followed up by a respectable 14th-place finish back in the top flight last term.

Bogle on the Elland Road atmopshere

Bogle models last year's Leeds United kit (Image credit: Leeds United)

Leeds’ return to the Premier League last season came against Everton, a match which left a lasting impression on Bogle.

“The first game of last season [a 1-0 win over Everton] was top, that atmosphere,” he tells FourFourTwo.

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“You really feel the impact of what the fans and the stadium can do, especially when we're making chances or someone puts in a big tackle or block. You can feel the energy instantly from the fans.”

The Leeds fanbase has taken its fair share of knocks over the years, and while Bogle knows just how important building this authentic connection with the fans is, it has to be done in the right way.

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“As players, you work all year round to stay as professional as you can,” he continues. “You try to have that relationship with the fans, but you've got to stay professional at the same time.”

Leeds’ promotion campaign, which saw them win the Championship title with virtually the last kick of the season, sparked huge celebrations in the city, climaxing in an estimated 150,000 fans lining the streets for an open top bus parade.

For Bogle, this was finally a chance to share in the moment with the club’s supporters.

Leeds United celebrate their 2024 Championship win (Image credit: Getty Images)

"On that day, it was nice to be able to really bond with them, especially after the parade.

“Everyone was on the same page, happy and enjoying it. When we got on the bus and headed towards the city centre, it was something I'd never seen before – flares going off, people everywhere.

“It's a day that I'll never forget.”