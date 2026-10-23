Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney hammers Bruno Fernandes over Michael Carrick comments

Wayne Rooney has waded into the debate about Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and his critical comments about head coach Michael Carrick.

Man United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving them with just two wins from their first 11 matches of the 2026/27 season. Carrick was appointed on a permanent basis after securing United's European spot but the pressure on him is mounting.

Fernandes criticised the Red Devils' tactics during a post-match interview, sparking a row that will rumble along for some time.

Wayne Rooney slams United captain Bruno Fernandes for breaking ranks

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence," said Fernandes on TNT Sports.

"That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."

Carrick responded by shifting some of the blame to the players' application, and pundit Joe Cole quickly condemned Fernandes for airing United's dirty dressing room laundry in public.

Former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane joined the voices turning the attention towards Fernandes' comments as a deed rather than an analysis, and Rooney has questioned the current captain and his teammates.

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"When [Lisandro] Martinez came out [and criticised Jason Wilcox], I said this is an absolute nightmare because it will rip the dressing room apart; that was the start. We've seen it now with Bruno, and you're going to see it with more players because they don't want to take responsibility," Rooney told The United Stand.

"You can say whether Bruno was right or wrong in what he said, but you have to take responsibility on the pitch; you have to take responsibility as a group of players. These players, they're selfish. They don't care about their team-mates, the manager, the staff, or the fans.

"They care about themselves. If they're not getting what's right for them, they're like babies and just throw their toys out of the pram and go and deflect the blame onto anyone else but themselves."

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United's only wins this season were against promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Azeri champions Sabah in the Champions League.

They're winless in seven matches in all competitions and were beaten in their last two Champions League fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Como. They haven't won away from Old Trafford since Carrick's permanent appointment.

United's next match will be at home against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon. They visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.