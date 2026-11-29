Stan Collymore enjoyed a relatively short playing career, but managed to pack plenty into it.

After beginning his senior career at Stafford Rangers, the future England forward would go on to make a name for himself at Nottingham Forest, before stints at Liverpool and Aston Villa, among others.

But as the 55-year-old looks back at his time on the pitch, he can’t help but contrast his achievements with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Collymore on Fergie’s longevity

Collymore enjoyed a 14-year career on the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked to identify someone from football who deserves recognition for their longevity, Collymore has little hesitation in selecting Ferguson, whose 27-year career in the Old Trafford dugout was almost double what Collymore managed on the pitch.

“I’ve got to throw someone from football in and I've chosen Sir Alex because of his sheer longevity,” Collymore tells FourFourTwo.

Collymore hung up his boots in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My career was only 14 years, from being an apprentice in 1987 until I retired 2001, but Sir Alex managed one club for 27 years”

Ferguson landed the Red Devils job in 1986, at a time when the club had not won the league title for a generation, a period during which they saw their bitter rivals Liverpool become one of English football’s greatest-ever dynasties.

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“He said he was going to knock Liverpool off their perch, then did it, having taken over Manchester United when they were pretty much only a cup team,” Collymore continues.

A first league title under Ferguson came in 1993, with 12 more following over the next two decades.

“Then he kept reinventing teams,” Collymore continues. “Whether with the Class of 92 or later with Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, even though his assistant also changed quite a lot during his tenure – different people like Steve McClaren and Carlos Queiroz.”

Ferguson with the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Collymore this is a greater achievement than the Red Devils’ cross-city rivals have achieved in recent years, even if the club has been unable to reach these heights since the Scot retired in 2013.

“Pep Guardiola did 10 years at Manchester City, but he had everything gifted to him.

“What Sir Alex did was stunning, and it's sad for Manchester United that they've frittered away what they inherited when he retired.”