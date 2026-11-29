“My career was only 14 years: Sir Alex Ferguson was there for 27. It’s sad for Manchester United that they've frittered away what they inherited when he retired” Stan Collymore on Fergie’s longevity
The former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool forward has reflected on Fergie’s ‘stunning’ achievements at Old Trafford
Stan Collymore enjoyed a relatively short playing career, but managed to pack plenty into it.
After beginning his senior career at Stafford Rangers, the future England forward would go on to make a name for himself at Nottingham Forest, before stints at Liverpool and Aston Villa, among others.
But as the 55-year-old looks back at his time on the pitch, he can’t help but contrast his achievements with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.
Collymore on Fergie’s longevity
When asked to identify someone from football who deserves recognition for their longevity, Collymore has little hesitation in selecting Ferguson, whose 27-year career in the Old Trafford dugout was almost double what Collymore managed on the pitch.
“I’ve got to throw someone from football in and I've chosen Sir Alex because of his sheer longevity,” Collymore tells FourFourTwo.
“My career was only 14 years, from being an apprentice in 1987 until I retired 2001, but Sir Alex managed one club for 27 years”
Ferguson landed the Red Devils job in 1986, at a time when the club had not won the league title for a generation, a period during which they saw their bitter rivals Liverpool become one of English football’s greatest-ever dynasties.
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“He said he was going to knock Liverpool off their perch, then did it, having taken over Manchester United when they were pretty much only a cup team,” Collymore continues.
A first league title under Ferguson came in 1993, with 12 more following over the next two decades.
“Then he kept reinventing teams,” Collymore continues. “Whether with the Class of 92 or later with Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, even though his assistant also changed quite a lot during his tenure – different people like Steve McClaren and Carlos Queiroz.”
For Collymore this is a greater achievement than the Red Devils’ cross-city rivals have achieved in recent years, even if the club has been unable to reach these heights since the Scot retired in 2013.
“Pep Guardiola did 10 years at Manchester City, but he had everything gifted to him.
“What Sir Alex did was stunning, and it's sad for Manchester United that they've frittered away what they inherited when he retired.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris Flanagan Senior Staff Writer
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