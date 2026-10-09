"The last time I played non-league football, I was still a teenager - it's still hard!" Britt Assombalonga on playing in the National League North
The former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough star is now at newly-promoted Harborough Town in the sixth tier
It's not so very long ago that Britt Assombalonga was the kind of forward Championship clubs would count on to score 15 goals a season for them.
After coming through the ranks at Watford and working his way up the leagues with Southend and Peterborough, Assombalonga bagged 30 goals in 65 games for Nottingham Forest and 45 in 152 for Middlesbrough.
But after playing for three different clubs in Turkey, as well as spells back at Watford and Barnet, the 33 year is is now back in non-league with Harborough Town.
Assombalonga told FourFourTwo: "I just want to experience something different.
"The last time I played non-league football, I was still a teenager [at Wealdstone and Braintree Town], so it feels like coming full circle and the right time for me to come back to this level.
"I've also been coaching at Peterborough, learning my craft there, and this was an opportunity that aligned with that and allowed me to do both.
"It’s still hard, don't get me wrong – it’s no walk in the park!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
TThere're good players in this league and some great teams. I’ve been really enjoying myself so far.
"It’s the club’s first season at this level, after promotion last season, but the aim is to push for promotion again.
"That’s the thing about this level, the margins are fine and a good run can take any side into contention"
Harborough Town enjoyed a positive start to the season, with Assombalonga claiming two goals and two assists in the space of just three games in August.
A run of just one win from their past six has seen them drop down to 17th, however, with Southport set to visit on Saturday afternoon.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
- Ed McCambridge Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.