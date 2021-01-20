Watford News and Features

Name: Watford

Founded: 1881 (as Watford Rovers, became Watford Football Club in 1898)

Home ground: Vicarage Road

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @watfordfcofficial

Watford have had mixed fortunes in English football. Their most successful period came after Elton John became club chairman in 1976 and under Graham Taylor's tenure as manager between 1977 and 1987. The Hornets rose from the fourth to the first division, finishing second in the English top-flight in 1983, before competing in the UEFA Cup and reaching the FA Cup final the following year. The club also made the FA Cup final for a second time in 2019. Past players include John Barnes, David James and Ashley Young.