Watford News and Features

Name: Watford

Founded: 1881 (as Watford Rovers, became Watford Football Club in 1898)

Home ground: Vicarage Road

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @watfordfcofficial

Watford have had mixed fortunes in English football. Their most successful period came after Elton John became club chairman in 1976 and under Graham Taylor's tenure as manager between 1977 and 1987. The Hornets rose from the fourth to the first division, finishing second in the English top-flight in 1983, before competing in the UEFA Cup and reaching the FA Cup final the following year. The club also made the FA Cup final for a second time in 2019. Past players include John Barnes, David James and Ashley Young.

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr’s agent claims Reds refused to pay £35m asking price

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Watford forward was linked with a move to Anfield in the January window

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

Coventry City vs Watford live stream

Coventry City vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Coventry City vs Watford live stream, as the Hornets look to close the gap with the top two

50 most exciting teenagers

Ranked! The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football

By Mark White

RANKED! Some of these lads aren't even old enough to drink or vote - but they're still getting fans on their feet

Huddersfield Town v Millwall – Sky Bet Championship – The John Smith’s Stadium

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told players to treat Watford clash like an away game

By PA Staff

Millwall v Watford – Sky Bet Championship – The Den

Watford up to second as they play out goalless stalemate with Millwall

By PA Staff

Stoke City v Watford – Sky Bet Championship – bet365 Stadium

Troy Deeney scores one and sets up the other as Watford win at Stoke

By PA Staff

Stoke City v Watford live stream

Stoke City v Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide How to watch a Stoke City v Watford live stream, as the Hornets look to continue their promotion push

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021: 20 teams you need to play as

By Mark White

FM21 Whether you’re building a Galactico-studded squad or starting from the bottom in Football Manager, we’ve got suggestions of where to send your virtual CV

