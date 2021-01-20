Watford News and Features
Name: Watford
Founded: 1881 (as Watford Rovers, became Watford Football Club in 1898)
Home ground: Vicarage Road
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @watfordfcofficial
Watford have had mixed fortunes in English football. Their most successful period came after Elton John became club chairman in 1976 and under Graham Taylor's tenure as manager between 1977 and 1987. The Hornets rose from the fourth to the first division, finishing second in the English top-flight in 1983, before competing in the UEFA Cup and reaching the FA Cup final the following year. The club also made the FA Cup final for a second time in 2019. Past players include John Barnes, David James and Ashley Young.
Latest about Watford
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr’s agent claims Reds refused to pay £35m asking price
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Watford forward was linked with a move to Anfield in the January window
Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?
Posted
Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal
Coventry City vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Coventry City vs Watford live stream, as the Hornets look to close the gap with the top two
Ranked! The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football
By Mark White
RANKED! Some of these lads aren't even old enough to drink or vote - but they're still getting fans on their feet
Stoke City v Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide How to watch a Stoke City v Watford live stream, as the Hornets look to continue their promotion push
