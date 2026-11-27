In the basement of a central London WeWork this week, FourFourTwo slipped on a VR headset and stepped onto a virtual pitch.

It felt like living inside an interactively playable game of Football Manager - or recreating Guy Ritchie’s iconic late-2000s point-of-view Nike advert.

Within seconds the novelty wears off and the pressure is on. When a virtual teammate fizzes a pass toward your feet in the middle of a crowded midfield, you quickly realise just how hard it is to think like a top-level footballer.

'Pictures! Pictures!

Be Your Best (BYB) boast some of the most cutting-edge performance-enhancing technology on the market. Their virtual reality software is designed to train scanning, awareness and in-game intelligence.

Behind it lies nearly three decades of pioneering research by Norwegian sports psychologist Geir Jordet, who began logging how frequently players check their surroundings back in 1997 - armed with nothing more than a notebook and a VCR.

Frank Lampard in his Hammers days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scanning is the subtle, constant habit of taking mental snapshots of your environment before the ball arrives, and it's what separates good footballers from the greats.

Of the 117 players Jordet studied in his landmark research, the standout was Frank Lampard, who scanned an astonishing 6.2 times every 10 seconds before receiving possession. Lampard Snr. used to bark "Pictures! Pictures!" from the touchline during Frank Jnr.’s West Ham academy days, drilling into the future England international a habit that directly correlates with higher pass completion rates and a greater volume of forward passes.

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Timing, though, is everything. Scan at the wrong moment and you miss vital cues on the speed and direction of pressing defenders - FourFourTwo learned that the hard way, frequently dispossessed in traffic or making stray passes.

Inside the headset, BYB drop you directly into real on-field moments recreated from actual matches, complete with four distinct training modes and fresh scenarios released weekly.

Suddenly, you are in the boots of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard - who famously asked developers to crank the simulation speed up to 120 per cent because standard 100 per cent match pace felt too easy. FFT was playing at 85 per cent. Show-off.

Image 1 of 3 Be Your Best software helps players of all ages - including Sparta Prague's youngsters - improve their game (Image credit: Be Your Best) Deportivo Alaves players model the kit (Image credit: Be Your Best) Be Your Best software is helping players of all ages improve their awareness (Image credit: Be Your Best) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Built-in awareness tests freeze play, turning surrounding players into blank silhouettes, quizzing the user on which team each belongs to. When the ball finally arrives, you have a split second to pick out a pass or pull the trigger.

At the end of each round, the software delivers a brutally honest scorecard, at least that's how it felt to FFT. We were graded on our performance across the following metrics: BYB IQ, scan rate, scan timing, critical scans (checks made in the final moments before receiving the ball), decision-making and overall awareness.

Afterward, a bird’s-eye replay mode allows players and coaches to dissect every scenario from above, effectively handing professionals unlimited 'do-overs' to rehearse how they could have played a situation differently, all without physical fatigue or risking injury.

Image 1 of 3 Pitch is that way, mate (Image credit: Future) Nearly there (Image credit: Future) That's more like it (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

It is little wonder footballers have taken notice. In the past, Norwegian youth sides featuring Erling Haaland used the technology during their development, while Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is an investor. On the consumer side, everyone from 10-year-old grassroots hopefuls practising in their living rooms to Real Madrid stars Endrick and Aurelien Tchouameni use BYB to sharpen their minds.

Meanwhile, clubs and federations, including Hoffenheim and the Portuguese FA, tap into BYB’s B2B side of things, which includes custom match-scenario builds for academies and Apollo, a separate analytical tool powered by synced 3D tracking and event data. Apollo lets club analysts step inside any player’s first-person POV to review flashpoints and decisions in full 3D.

After 30 minutes in Odegaard’s virtual boots, FFT had improved but we weren't quite at the level of a Xavi Hernandez with a head on a swivel - let's just say our BYB IQ left plenty to be desired.

Be Your Best is offering 30% off annual VR training subscriptions for Black Friday using promo code BF30.