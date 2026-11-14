FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 79: Saints, sinners and the Puskas Award

Howdy. If another disruption to your football routine has left you in need of a distraction, we've got just what you're looking for. It's a new FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword and we hope you enjoy it.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 78

There are 23 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. It's a standard crossword, so your acrosses will help you get the 'down' clues and vice versa.

Remember to let us know how you get on in the comments.

There's plenty more football trivia where that came from. We have a huge vault of quizzes covering the length, breadth and depth of the beautiful game. Here are some of our recommendations, all powered by Kwizly.

You've been focused on words and letters, so here are a couple that are all about pictures. First, we have a new football club badge quiz that will ask you to identify some famous team crests from a tiny square snippet of each. There's not much to go on, but true experts will have no problems.

Next, we're looking for your knowledge of historical moments in English football's top division. Our Premier League Years Picture Quiz is made up of a series of photographs, each of which captures a legendary match or incident. All you need to do is tell us which seasons those photographs were taken in.

The Ballon d'Or was first awarded in 1956, when Stanley Matthews was recognised as the world's best footballer ahead of Alfredo Di Stefano. Since then, there have been 18 World Cups. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in every World Cup year since 1958?

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Of course, 2026 is one of those World Cup years. But how much can you remember about the places where the matches were played over the summer? 16 stadiums were used in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Can you name every World Cup 2026 stadium?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.