Quiz! Can you name every player to have won the World Cup and the Champions League since 1992?

The new FourFourTwo quiz is a celebration of the players who've reached the top of two mountains, the club and country champions who can look back on their careers knowing that there really wasn't anywhere else they could have gone. We're talking World Cup and Champions League winners.
Here are the parameters. The players eligible have won both the World Cup and the Champions League, meaning any World Cup and the Champions League since 1992. We'll give you the teams for both, so you can concentrate on remembering the individuals.
There are 66 players to name in all, and we're applying a time limit of 12 minutes. Let us know below how you get on.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's stay with the Champions League, add in the Europa League and Conference League, and ask you to name every team competing in Europe this season.
We're sticking in the double honours realm for the next one. There have been 18 World Cups since the creation of the Ballon d'Or. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in each of those World Cup years including 2026?
We've been building a huge bank of Premier League quizzes and this one is designed specifically for fans with a keen sense of historical moments. We've selected some of our favourite Premier League pictures and all you need to do is pick the seasons in which they were taken.
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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