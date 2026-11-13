Date for the Manchester City appeal SET, with timeline emerging for sanctions: report
Manchester City face sanctions if their appeal against their Premier League charges fails
Manchester City are expecting a verdict for their appeal by New Year.
The Citizens were charged by the Premier League earlier this year for over a hundred serious breaches of financial rules, with a potential points deduction hanging over them in the meantime.
The league is somewhat in limbo with Manchester City having appealed the decision and no one knowing what the punishment will be – but now, the eight-time winners of the Premier League have learned that their appeal will be heard next month.
Manchester City appeal date set, with serious punishment facing the Citizens
City continue to protest their innocence in the wake of an independent commission finding them to have inflated sponsorships over nine years to get around Premier League laws.
It has been suggested that the club could be given a record points deduction that will result in their relegation, with their future hinging on an appeal.
Now, the Financial Times have revealed that the appeal is set for December.
A verdict is expected in 2027, with sanctions to be placed upon Enzo Maresca's side if they lose the appeal.
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While the rules of the Prem mean that the commission has full control to pass whatever sanctions they deem necessary, however, there could be further delays, with punishments subject to appeal, too.
These delays could well stretch beyond the end of the Premier League season.
Fans of the club have maintained a strong face, taking inflatable bananas to show that they will continue to follow City whatever their fate.
City face Fulham when Premier League action resumes after the international break.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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