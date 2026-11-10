Jude Bellingham's 'strong views' over World Cup 2026 defeat revealed - as his bid for England captaincy grows: report

Kane and Bellingham were unhappy with the collapse

England players aired “strong views” in the wake of the World Cup 2026 collapse at the hands of Argentina.

That's according to a report that states says that arguably the Three Lions' two best players, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, have been particularly strong in expressing their opinions over the defeat.

With plenty blaming manager Thomas Tuchel for negative tactics, “All players were afforded an opportunity to air their personal views during the meeting”, with “some of the squad” holding “grievances” after the game.

England stars 'held misgivings at Thomas Tuchel's instructions'

Thomas Tuchel got it wrong against Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

England were in a strong position to make their first World Cup final in 60 years when they came up against an Argentina side in Atlanta that had been dragged to the final four by Lionel Messi.

Despite the struggles of the reigning champions, however, the Albiceleste managed to get the job done late in the semi, overturning Anthony Gordon's opening strike to set up a showpiece against Spain in New Jersey – which they in turn lost.

According to the BBC's Sami Mokbel, a September meeting allowed for the squad to express how they felt about the collapse, which was blamed on Tuchel sitting back to protect the slender advantage against the brilliance of Messi.

As noted, “a number of senior England players held misgivings at Tuchel's instructions for the closing stages of the Argentina loss, believing the approach was too negative and defensive,” with “captain Harry Kane… strong and forthright with his views.”

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Bellingham was mentioned by name, too, as being “particularly candid” in expressing that he felt his side were superior man-for-man to the opposition.

Mokbel continues to mention that Bellingham's contribution in the meeting has “underlined his growing influence” with his national team, as many believe he could assume the captain's armband from Harry Kane, once the Ballon d'Or winner retires from international duty.

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham re-established himself as one of his country's most important players in North America over the summer, despite heading into the tournament with question marks over how much of a role he would play under Tuchel.

Kane and Bellingham both had their say (Image credit: Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was in and out of the German's plans during qualification, with Morgan Rogers preferred at times in the No.10 role.

Bellingham has played 60 times for his country and scored 14 times. England host Croatia this Thursday night.