Manchester City agents begin making player moves as dreaded free transfer scenario revealed: report

Representatives for multiple Manchester City first-team players are exploring whether their clients could leave the club on free transfers if City fail in all legal appeals against the Premier League, according to a new report.

Investigative journalist and former Times reporter Nick Harris has claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is 'increasingly confident' of signing striker Erling Haaland ahead of next season.

Harris wrote on Twitter/X: “Florentino Perez [is] increasingly confident Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player next season according to a contact who had lunch with Perez recently. Meanwhile multiple MCFC players' agents [are] exploring how their players might leave on free transfers if all City appeals fail. IF.”

Man City players could leave on FREE transfers if appeals fail

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harris’s emphasis on the word 'if' reflects that any potential departures remain conditional on the final outcome of City’s long-running regulatory dispute with the Premier League.

The club were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial regulations spanning nine seasons between 2009 and 2018, alongside allegations of failing to cooperate with the subsequent investigation.

An independent commission began hearing the case in late 2024, with any initial ruling subject to an appeals process that both the Premier League and the club have the right to pursue.

Manchester City have consistently denied all wrongdoing since the charges were announced, maintaining that their position is supported by a comprehensive body of evidence.

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Despite the club's public stance, agents representing members of Enzo Maresca’s squad are reportedly conducting legal due diligence to assess their clients' contractual options should severe sporting sanctions be imposed and upheld once all avenues of appeal are exhausted.

Under FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), a footballer may apply to terminate a contract without sporting or financial penalty if they can establish 'just cause.' In sports employment law, significant disciplinary penalties against a club - such as expulsion from the top flight, relegation, or a prolonged exclusion from UEFA competitions - can be argued to fundamentally alter the terms under which a player signed their agreement.

If such claims to be upheld by football's governing bodies, affected players would in theory become free agents, enabling rival clubs to sign them without paying Manchester City a transfer fee. Like most clubs, the Cityzens' financial operating model relies on player trading and maintaining high squad valuations to comply with UEFA and the Premier League's Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) legislation. Therefore, losing senior assets for free would make for a major financial headache.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid will be among the clubs closely monitoring legal developments in Manchester. Perez has long viewed Haaland as a transfer target, and according to Harris’s source who dined with the Madrid president recently, the Spanish club anticipate an opportunity to bring the Norway international to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2027/28 campaign.

Haaland signed a statement nine-and-a-half-year contract extension with Man City in January 2025, committing his future to the club until 2034. Under normal market conditions, buying the striker out of that agreement would require a world-record transfer fee, meaning any realistic prospect of a move to Madrid in the short term is closely tied to how Man City’s legal proceedings conclude.

No formal transfer requests or contractual termination mechanisms can be triggered while the disciplinary process and any subsequent appeals remain unresolved. However, the initial legal inquiries allegedly being carried out by intermediaries indicate that agents are actively preparing contingency plans ahead of a final verdict.