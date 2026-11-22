Revolution can spark in the most unlikely places. John Lennon knew that. The former Beatle and wife Yoko Ono needed only an Amsterdam hotel room to stage their 1969 protest over the Vietnam War. Lennon’s decision to start a revolution from his bed would later be immortalised in the lyrics of Oasis’ Imagine pastiche Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Fully 36 years after that legendary ‘bed-in’, a group of football supporters chose an equally unlikely venue to kick-start their own revolution. Outraged by a hostile takeover of their beloved Manchester United, and fed up with where football appeared to be heading in general, they convened in May 2005 to discuss a notion that would send shockwaves through the English game. The meeting place: Methodist Central Hall in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

“There was a buzz in the air,” explains Jules Spencer, a lifelong Manchester United fan who attended the event and had taken part in other protests. “We’d fought against change before, including Rupert Murdoch’s attempted takeover. But this was the final straw.”

Live at the Apollo

FC United fans making their point (Image credit: Alamy)

Back in 1999, the United Kingdom’s Competition Commission had blocked Murdoch and BSkyB’s £625 million bid for Manchester United, the government’s reasoning that the acquisition would have “hurt competition in the broadcast industry and the quality of British football”. The next major power grab would not be so easily thwarted, though.

Malcolm Glazer, an American business tycoon and owner of NFL franchise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had first bought nearly three per cent of Manchester United in March 2003. Through a series of incremental buyouts, that stake neared 30 per cent by October 2004 – a threshold above which Glazer would have to launch a formal takeover bid.

Businessmen muscling into football was nothing new, but as the takeover drew nearer supporters became increasingly concerned. Most of the capital used by Glazer to buy the club would come in the form of loans, the majority of which were secured against the club’s assets, incurring average interest payments of more than £46m per annum.

“It was,” lifelong Red Devils fan Paul Hurst says, “absolutely scandalous.”

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In February 2005, hundreds of United fans protested outside Old Trafford, with some hanging an effigy of Glazer. That month, the idea for a breakaway club was first mooted by now defunct fanzine Red Issue.

“As the spectre of Malcolm Glazer looms ever larger, the question has been increasingly asked: ‘What would you do if he did take over?’” they penned. “What if you could give up supporting Glazer’s company without giving up United?

FC United in action at their Broadhurst Park ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Back in the days of the Murdoch campaign, an evacuation plan was drawn up, detailing the blueprint for the formation of a new Manchester United, one which spurned the commercialism and tackiness of the modern game, and was controlled and run by the fans. With United again under threat, those plans have been resurrected. With a working name of ‘FC United’, the logistics of the operation to set up a new Manchester United has been looked into.”

The article outlined the bold ambition. “We would await regime change, while aiding all attempts to undermine the illegitimate occupation,” it continued. “When Glazer is defeated, FC United will be happy to return to Old Trafford and merge with ‘the franchise’ on condition that the supporters’ trust maintains full ownership of the football club and the unified Manchester United take over the higher league position of FC United. Viva la revolucion.”

Three months later, Glazer completed his takeover, reaching the 75 per cent threshold required to end the club’s public limited company (PLC) status and delist from the London Stock Exchange.

It prompted fans to assemble and discuss a new club at Methodist Central Hall, complete with Styrofoam cups of tea in hand, surrounded by murals of Bible scenes and psalms.

“I’d taken part in the protests against the Glazers, along with so many others,” says Hurst, who was at that meeting. “Many of us pledged not to give the club one penny more while Glazer owned it. We wouldn’t be paying off his debts.”

FC United fans making themselves seen and heard (Image credit: Alamy)

“It wasn’t about switching off our allegiance to Manchester United – that would never go,” remembers Spencer. “It was about letting Manchester United and the Glazers know that we wouldn’t stand idly by and allow this to happen. If necessary, we were willing to put our money towards something else instead, something positive to be proud of.”

Red Issue editor John-Paul O’Neill organised the new movement, backed by a steering committee. “It was drawn from across the fanbase, from official fan groups to business people and those with marketing and communications expertise,” says team member Spencer. “We held more meetings, with around 1,500 people joining at Manchester’s Apollo theatre. Not everybody was convinced, but they came along to hear what we had to say. Momentum began to build and some fans started to pledge their United season ticket money to help us get off the ground. It was so exciting.”

Preparations included a visit from Kris Stewart, chairman of AFC Wimbledon, founded three years earlier. “His insight was invaluable,” recalls Spencer. “We didn’t really know what we were doing at that stage. He told us we were in for a lot of hard work and that a lot would go wrong, but it’d be totally worth it if we pulled it off. He remained a valued sounding board in the months to come.”

Not worth Fergie’s time

The Glazers remain widely despised at FC United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time was of the essence. The new club had to be set up and registered well before the new 2005-06 season, already less than two months away. Failing to do so would risk losing momentum. They didn’t even have a name.

The FA vetoed ‘FC United’ for being too generic, so those who’d pledged money were asked to vote on a different name. Manchester Central and Newton Heath United were discarded as options – in June, ‘FC United of Manchester’ got the nod and joined the 10th-tier North West Counties Division Two. While it wasn’t their official moniker, many called them FC United anyway

There was still the not insignificant issue of finding some players. Some 900 applications were whittled down to 200 trialists, from which Karl Marginson, the club’s inaugural manager, would select a squad of 17.

“The standard of the trialists was very strong and we put together a team I felt capable of challenging for the title in our first campaign,” he tells FFT now.

How did the manager get the gig? “It was between me and one other bloke, and he was a Scouser,” Marginson, a born-and-bred Manc chuckles. “I was 34 – I’d been an assistant at Flixton, so not had a proper manager’s job before, but I knew the league well.

“I’d been a Manchester United fan all my life and didn’t like where the original club was heading. I didn’t think my own kids would be able to afford to go when they were old enough, the way I had as a teenager, and that was so wrong. The new club was important and I think they could see what it meant to me as well. I was young and ambitious – the idea of taking charge of a totally new club appealed to me.”

Their first match was a drab 0-0 draw at Leigh RMI. The pre-season friendly was watched by more than 2,500 fans, TV crews and national journalists. “It was magnificent and bonkers at the same time,” says Marginson. “There was a party atmosphere in the air, even for such a terrible game. I couldn’t believe what I’d let myself in for.”

A similar-sized crowd flocked to FC United’s first competitive match, a 5-2 victory at Leek County School Old Boys, whose ground was used to hosting fans by the dozen, not the thousand. Home matches, staged at Bury’s Gigg Lane as part of a long-term groundsharing deal, delivered gates as large as 6,000 during a season that consistently smashed the league’s attendance records.

A sense of community is at the heart of the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was incredible to see,” reminisces future board member Hurst. “The level of football was very different to what we’d been used to, nine divisions higher in the Premier League, but the sense of community more than made up for it.”

The matchday mood wasn’t always positive, though. Throughout the club’s formation, a small yet vocal group of Manchester United supporters had railed against the movement, branding those involved traitors. Tensions flared during a game against Salford City. “The fixture had to be switched to Salford’s rugby league ground due to the expected crowd,” explains Hurst.

“Lots of Manchester United fans bought tickets to protest against us, which was ironic. They had some banners calling us turncoats and all the rest of it. It got quite unpleasant.”

Even Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the new club, labelling the movement “a shame” and questioning whether those involved were really proper Red Devils to begin with.

“Listen, we could all understand the criticism to a certain degree,” continues Hurst. “The new club was divisive, even within families and friendship circles.

“There were those that saw it as the genuine protest movement it was – a necessary act of defiance – and others who saw us as Judases who turned our back on the club in its hour of need. That was never the case.

“Many of us are passionate Manchester United supporters. We just didn’t want to fund Glazer’s debts by going to games. Thankfully, a lot of that hatred has died down since.”

Brighton and Benfica

On-field headlines were positive. The Red Rebels swept to the Division Two title in their first season, finishing eight points clear of Marginson’s former club Flixton. “A fantastic achievement,” he says. “It was important to show that we were a club that meant business in footballing terms as well, beyond the protest club element.”

They were far from done. FC United won promotion again in their second campaign, then another in their third to reach the Northern Premier Division, two levels below the National League and three from the EFL.

A fourth promotion was squandered in 2010-11, courtesy of a play-off final defeat to Colwyn Bay. Earlier in that season, FC United had advanced to the FA Cup first round for the first time, then won at League One Rochdale to set up a second round showdown at Brighton, who would go on to win the third tier that term.

The 10-man Red Rebels even led at the Withdean Stadium, before Mauricio Taricco’s late equaliser earned Gus Poyet’s Seagulls a replay they would win 4-0 at Gigg Lane. The 6,900 gate that night was more than 1,500 higher than the first encounter in East Sussex.

Further play-off defeats followed in 2012, 2013 and 2014. “I definitely felt the pressure to win matches and keep taking the football club forward,” says Marginson. “I was still inexperienced and we were getting huge attendances to every game.

“We had one of the bigger budgets in those leagues and supporters expected a lot. I already drank alcohol, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t lean into that a bit more to help cope.”

Fans outside the club's new ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Promotion eventually came in 2015 – not only did FC United secure a fifth successive top-six finish, this time they won the league, during a campaign in which they groundshared with Curzon Ashton and Stalybridge Celtic. “It was an epic achievement,” says Marginson with pride. “The club stuck by me and we got there in the end.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, with a new 4,700-capacity home all of their own ready to move into.

“Gigg Lane served us incredibly well, but financially it made more sense for us to have somewhere permanent,” says director Hurst. “We scouted out a number of sites before the council let us build a new stadium in Moston.”

Located just four miles north-east of Manchester city centre, Broadhurst Park cost £6.5m and hosted its first match, a friendly against Benfica B, on May 29 that year – the same date on which Manchester United beat Benfica in the 1968 European Cup Final. “It felt like a massive step for us,” adds Spencer. “A place to stand with our friends, our sons and daughters, and call home.”

FC United finished a respectable 13th in the National League North on two occasions, but a tough start to 2017-18 resulted in Marginson’s exit. “If you’d have told me when I first took the job that I’d still have been there all those years later, I’d have said, ‘No chance’,” he says, reflecting on 12 years in charge. “I think back to the young man I was when I became manager – it’s a world apart. I couldn’t have done the job had I been older. It needed youth and energy from the off. Eventually, I ran out.”

A new injection arrived in the form of striker Tom Greaves – the club’s all-time top scorer – who stepped up to a player-manager role. He steered the club to survival but departed after a poor start to the next campaign, to be replaced by Neil Reynolds. He, though, couldn’t turn the tide, with FC United relegated back to the Northern Premier Division. COVID annulled 2019-20 when they were sat second and set for the play-offs again – five years on, they’re yet to return to the sixth tier of the pyramid.

Anyone for a European tour?

The phoenix club has been around for 21 years now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not that it’s all been doom and gloom. Later in 2020, FC United reached the FA Cup first round for the third time, facing League One Doncaster Rovers in front of the live TV cameras. A year after that, they were invited to participate in the inaugural Fenix Trophy, a tournament contested by a selection of unusual non-league sides from across Europe. The Mancunians travelled to face AKS Zly in Warsaw, and Brera in Milan, going on to beat Prague Raptors in the final in the Italian city of Rimini.

In 2022-23, they again reached the latter stages of the competition, losing a semi to BK Skjold of Denmark but then beating Brera at Milan’s San Siro, no less. Last season, after matches in Krakow and Paris, they won the cup for a second time, defeating Prague Raptors in the final once more, on the shores of Lake Garda on this occasion.

“I certainly didn’t envisage leading my team-mates out at San Siro when I first joined,” says club captain Charlie Ennis, who arrived in the summer of 2019. “Getting changed in Milan’s dressing room and walking out onto that iconic pitch – it still gives me goosebumps now. We’ve been very lucky to be a part of the competition, travelling across Europe. It’s been one of the highlights of my career.”

Ennis, now 34, is another who didn’t expect to stay as long as he has. “I was no spring chicken when I signed,” he jokes. “But I’m a local lad and, short of playing for Manchester United, who I grew up supporting, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. We get big crowds, play at a fantastic ground and this club means so much to people. The best years are yet to come.”

The man tasked with leading them into the next era is gaffer Mark Beesley, who replaced Reynolds in September after resigning from Warrington Town. His squad includes 38-year-old former Reading and Bolton forward Adam Le Fondre, a lifelong Manchester United fan who spoke of semi-fulfilling a dream when signing from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last summer.

Whatever the future holds, FC United can already look back on the past two decades with enormous pride. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world,” director Hurst tells FFT now. “You look over at Manchester United, what continues to happen at the club with its ownership, and you’d be hard pressed to say we were wrong to do this. We’ve given local football fans a positive alternative.”

Manchester United are still majority-owned by the Glazers. Malcolm passed the reins to his sons before his death in 2014. Since the family took charge, it’s estimated the club has paid out more than £750m in interest fees on loan repayments alone. Debts remain high, while on-field success has steadily declined since Ferguson’s retirement. Ineos impresario Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1bn investment for a 27.7 per cent stake has rekindled neither success nor spirit.

“We want more than anything for that to change, for the Glazers to sell up, and for Manchester United to become a well-run club again,” says Spencer. “I’m still a Manchester United fan. I was jumping for joy when we beat City in last season’s FA Cup final. But as long as the Glazers are still there, I can’t be.”

Until that day, and long after, Spencer and his fellow rebels will be found at Broadhurst Park. “I come here with my sons and it’s a special feeling,” he says. “It’s something positive that we can all share as a community. I look back at that meeting at the church hall all those years ago and can’t help but laugh at how far we’ve come since. We made the right decision.