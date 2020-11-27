Benfica News and Features

Trending

Name: Benfica

Founded: 1904

Home ground: Estadio da Luz

League Titles: 37

Instagram: @slbenfica

Benfica are the most successful club in Portuguese football. They are one of only three to have never been relegated from the Primeira Liga and have won 83 major trophies, including becoming back-to-back European Champions in 1962. Benfica also hold the European record for the most consecutive wins in a domestic league and became the first undefeated champions in the 1972-73 season. They struggled in the 1980's but returned to domestic prominence in 2004. Past players include Eusebio, Angel Di Maria, Luisao and Rui Aguas.

Benfica v Arsenal live stream

Benfica v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Benfica v Arsenal live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues

Bruno Fernandes

Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?

Posted

Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try

Europa League

Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

UEFA Europa League

Arsenal Europa League away tie against Benfica could be moved due to Covid

By PA Staff

Juventus vs Inter Milan

Rivalries galore! The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE The biggest rivalries in England, Italy and Portugal are on TV this weekend – and with so much football available to watch, we pick out the highlights

William Saliba

FIFA 21: The best young centre-backs to sign in Career Mode

By Phillip Ekuwem

FIFA 21 Shoring up your backline in FIFA 21? Here are the wonderkid defenders that you'll need to invest in for the future

Europa League

Europa League: Who is in the last 32 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all in the Europa League draw seeded pot - the draw's at 12pm GMT

Rangers v Benfica – UEFA Europa League – Group D – Ibrox Stadium

‘Very fashionable to claim racism’ – Benfica boss Jorge Jesus on PSG controversy

By PA Staff

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Rangers – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – BayArena

Rangers will give it their best shot against any European giant – Steven Gerrard

By PA Staff

