Benfica News and Features

Name: Benfica
Founded: 1904
Home ground: Estadio da Luz
League Titles: 37
Instagram: @slbenfica
Benfica are the most successful club in Portuguese football. They are one of only three to have never been relegated from the Primeira Liga and have won 83 major trophies, including becoming back-to-back European Champions in 1962. Benfica also hold the European record for the most consecutive wins in a domestic league and became the first undefeated champions in the 1972-73 season. They struggled in the 1980's but returned to domestic prominence in 2004. Past players include Eusebio, Angel Di Maria, Luisao and Rui Aguas.
Latest about Benfica
Benfica v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Benfica v Arsenal live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues
Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?
Posted
Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try
Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?
By FourFourTwo Staff
It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?
Rivalries galore! The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE The biggest rivalries in England, Italy and Portugal are on TV this weekend – and with so much football available to watch, we pick out the highlights
FIFA 21: The best young centre-backs to sign in Career Mode
By Phillip Ekuwem
FIFA 21 Shoring up your backline in FIFA 21? Here are the wonderkid defenders that you'll need to invest in for the future
Europa League: Who is in the last 32 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all in the Europa League draw seeded pot - the draw's at 12pm GMT
