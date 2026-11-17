David Raya has emerged as one of the best on Earth

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is the subject of interest from La Liga – with a new contract on the table.

The 31-year-old has established himself as arguably England's best goalkeeper since moving to North London, winning the Golden Glove in every season since he's been at Arsenal.

But with a contract expiring in 2028 and recent comments about his desire to move back to his native Spain, Raya's future has become a worry for Gooners, who don't want to lose a player who fixed a problem position for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal on the cusp of completing four deals - with David Raya's future key

Real Madrid have interest in Raya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Sport Witness relayed comments that Raya made to Spanish outlet Marca about his desire to play in La Liga, following rumours that Real Madrid have shortlisted the Arsenal man as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is a free agent from next summer.

Raya moved to Blackburn Rovers as a teenager and spent a year on loan in the English non-league – so has never experienced his native league, telling the publication, “Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club: I’m Spanish, and naturally, I’d love to play there.”

Despite the interest, and Raya recently turning 31 – making him the second-oldest player in Arteta's squad behind fellow custodian, Kepa Arrizabalaga – Sport Witness have now relayed a report from ESPN regarding the contract situation of four players at London Colney.

Both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are expected to renew beyond 2028, while Piero Hincapie – who only joined permanently over the summer – is said to be close to an extension, too.

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Raya is listed, too, as a star “very close” to agreeing a new deal, which will likely reflect his status as one of the best in English football and highlight his importance to Arteta's football.

The Spaniard joined from Brentford in 2023, initially on loan, to the confusion of some fans who felt that then-keeper Aaron Ramsdale didn't need replacing, but Raya won over doubters with excellent reflex saves, superb cross-claiming and world-class distribution.

FourFourTwo understands that Gunners goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana was pivotal to the decision to sign his protege, with the pair having worked together previously, and Arsenal knocked back in their efforts to sign Raya while he was still in the Championship.

Mikel Arteta doesn't want to lose Raya (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Despite being the second choice for La Roja behind Unai Simon, Raya won the World Cup with Spain over the summer along with club-mates Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, off the back of keeping 19 clean sheets in Arsenal's first title-winning campaign in 22 years.

The stopper also reached the Champions League final, conceding just five goals en route to Budapest in 14 appearances.

Raya is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.