Arsenal have several players heading towards the ends of their contracts

Arsenal are set to make difficult choices behind the scenes that may not go down well with fans.

Supporter satisfaction is arguably the highest it has been since the days of the Invincibles, with manager Mikel Arteta leading Arsenal to a first Premier League title in 22 years and just a second Champions League final earlier this year.

FourFourTwo understands that with rivals undergoing uncertainty and transition, the Gunners are looking to establish a dynasty, with contract renewals on the table for several players.

Arsenal are on a contract renewal drive

Mikel Arteta is looking to renew key members of his squad (Image credit: Getty Images For Premier League)

While Arsenal have built a reliable core of world-class players across the pitch, however, not every one of their biggest names will be rewarded with a deal to reflect their status within the squad.

Sam Dean of The Telegraph has reported that while David Raya, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber are all out of contract within 18 months, only three – Rice, Raya and Timber – are close to signing extensions.

Of the remaining four, Merino and White perhaps do not command a place in Arteta's best XI, with the latter touted for sale over the summer before injury ruled him out of the World Cup and a departure became a little more complicated to engineer.

Club captain Odegaard has recently spoken out on his situation at London Colney, telling reporters, “I’m happy and hope I can stay there [at Arsenal] for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet” – while Havertz remains one of the club's highest earners and one of Arteta's most relied-on players.

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Dean followed his article with a post on X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm that he wasn't trying to be “negative about good news” for the Gunners, noting that Gabriel, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Ezri Konsa, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi could all be “contracted until their 30s on big wages”.

Sami Mokbel of the BBC has also broken that Piero Hincapie is in advanced negotiations over a new deal – despite only permanently joining over the summer – while his competition at left-back, Riccardo Calafiori, is in discussions to renew beyond 2029.

The North Londoners intend to address their forward line in the upcoming couple of transfer windows, having missed out on major targets over the summer in the form of Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Jr and Morgan Rogers.

Odegaard and Havertz are two key squad figures whose futures may be uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi and Antonio Nusa remain targets for Arteta, while midfield and defence could well see churn, as major figures depart the club.

Despite recently reiterating that he will remain in N5 until the end of the season, Zubimendi has been linked with an exit, while Merino, Gyokeres, Eze, White and on-loan Ethan Nwaneri could all look for new destinations that offer improved playing time.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.