Manchester United are under new management and need to be under new leadership on the field.

Bruno Fernandes has undeniably been a flickering beacon of brief hope for United in darkening times. He’s been their Player of the Year in five of the last seven seasons, risen to 19th of their greatest scorers with 113 goals, has scored 75 times (24 pens, four free-kicks) and provided 74 assists in 240 Premier League games and is the reigning Footballer of the Year. But it’s undeniably time for the club to face reality, resist the urge to extend a contract which expires next summer and build for the future.

Even taking up the year’s option (unless to increase the player’s transfer fee) would be a retrograde step. Fernandes is 32, slowing up, and not now “best in class, 10 out of 10s” to borrow Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s catchphrase. He is not the most convincing of captains, moans too much and flaps his arms like a fledgling dove attempting to leave the nest.

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Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes complains at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes would never, ever be considered one of United’s elite captains in a strong, historic field that includes Sir Bobby Charlton, Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, Roger Byrne, Nemanja Vidic and Gary Neville, amongst others.

All are different; Neville was very vocal, Charlton led by example, but were united in their total commitment.

Former Man United skipper Gary Neville (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes’ leadership qualities were brought into question when he openly criticised the tactics of Michael Carrick, effectively undermining him. That may not have been Fernandes’ intention when questioning the tactical approach against Como but it certainly didn’t help Carrick at a time when he needed players standing up to be counted, not standing up to his tactics in public. Such concerns – some of them legitimate – should have been aired in private.

It showed a lack of leadership from Fernandes, a lack of gratitude, too. Fernandes wouldn’t have been named the writers’ Footballer of the Year and the players’ Player of the Year without Carrick reviving United’s fortunes and their No. 8’s form last season.

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In receiving the writers’ award in May, Fernandes eulogised about the interim head coach, praising “the amazing job” he did in guiding United into the Champions League and saying Carrick possesses the “great character to become a top manager”.

Such an endorsement from such an influential figure at the club, effectively the voice of the dressing-room, undoubtedly contributed to Ineos and the Glazers appointing Carrick to the permanent role.

Bruno’s voice is powerful. That is why it was damaging when he spoke out against Carrick’s tactics. “Lies,” was Bruno’s reaction to some of the interpretation of his words but mud stuck.

Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick questioned individuals’ running stats – without naming Fernandes – and then dropped him for the game against Bournemouth. United need real leaders. In fairness to Fernandes, there are plenty of stories of the good work he does behind the scenes.

Who would inherit the armband in the unlikely event that Carrick’s successor, Mauricio Pochettino, was brave and looked to the future? Matthijs de Ligt, an Ajax captain at 18, would be a strong contender were it not for his back problems. Senne Lammens represents United admirably on and off the field, and was one of only two who emerged with reputation intact from Anfield.

The other was Kobbie Mainoo. It might seem a leap of faith in one so young, still only 21, but Mainoo could perform the duties until a more experienced leader was recruited by the club that once bought Keane, Bruce, Vidic etc. (All of this is a reminder of United’s need to buy leaders, powerful characters as well as good players).

Kobbie Mainoo, Man United skipper-in-waiting? Perhaps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mainoo’s one of the few deserving of his place currently. He’s also an academy graduate, a local lad, and a link to great home-grown generations. Fans would love that re-affirmation of United’s identity. It would be quite a statement by Pochettino.

Mainoo has only minimal captaincy experience against Bayern Munich in 2017 (as a kid) and successfully with England Under-19s in 2023. More recently, more pertinently, Mainoo acted like a leader against Roma on November 3 when others were losing their discipline.

It’s still too early, of course, and Mainoo is still developing but he could do the honours on a temporary basis in the unlikely event that United cut the cord with Fernandes. But a recruitment department incapable of making strong decisions and buying “best in class” – they were not in the running when Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers were available in the summer - may be tempted to go for the easy option of keeping Fernandes, rather than step into a new era.