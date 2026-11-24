Manchester United have transfer war chest to spend on backing Mauricio Pochettino in January
Exactly how much Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) headroom do Manchester United have to back Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window?
Mauricio Pochettino has barely unpacked his bags at Old Trafford, but it's already abundantly clear Manchester United need to back their new head coach in January.
Following a disappointing start to the campaign and the arrival of a new regulatory era in English football, the club’s latest financial results offer a clear picture as to how much room INEOS actually have to manoeuvre.
Man United’s most recent full-year accounts, covering the 12-month period to 30 June, 2026, which were published in September, paints a picture of cost-cutting paired with historically strong commercial standing.
Man United have money to spend in January - but how much?
Despite having no European football last season, Man United posted record revenue of £677.6 million while trimming wages for a third consecutive year to £302.0m.
Although previous recruitment pushed player amortisation to £211.8m and left a net loss of £43.0m after finance costs, £47.0m in player-sale profits kept the underlying business moving forward.
Even more telling are Man United’s first-quarter results for 2026/27, released on November 19.
With Champions League football back at Old Trafford, quarterly revenue rose 4.1 per cent to £146.1m, and the club are predicted to earn £740m and £760m annually.
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Quarterly player amortisation fell by almost 15 per cent following summer exits and Casemiro’s contract expiry, while another £20.7m was banked in player-disposal profits.
This summer, the Premier League replaced Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) with its new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system. Under SCR, clubs’ on-pitch spending - which comprises first-team player and head coach wages, transfer amortisation, and agent fees, while excluding non-playing staff, academy and women’s team costs - is capped at 85 per cent of football revenue plus net profit on player sales.
There is even a 30 per cent multi-year buffer up to a 115 per cent ‘Red Threshold’ before points deductions apply. However, because Man United are competing in the Champions League, they must simultaneously adhere to UEFA’s stricter 70 per cent squad cost limit ahead of the March 1 compliance checkpoint.
Therefore, Pochettino has far more breathing room in the transfer market than naysayers might suggest.
Taking the £750m midpoint of Man United’s expected 2026/27 revenue and adding roughly £45m - which is an average of player-trading profits over recent years - that gives an adjusted revenue figure of £795m.
Under the Premier League’s 85 per cent threshold, Man United could carry £675.8m in annual squad costs. Under UEFA’s tighter 70 per cent ceiling, their limit sits at £556.5m.
Remove non-playing staff from total wages and Man United’s first-team player and coaching bill sits near £255m. Add £186.4m in annualised amortisation and roughly £35m in agents’ fees, and total squad costs land around £476.4m - roughly 60 per cent of adjusted revenue.
That leaves roughly £80m in annual squad-cost headroom beneath UEFA’s 70 per cent cap - and nearly £200m domestically.
This means Man United could comfortably sanction £120m to £150m in winter transfer spending. That said, their borrowing position and existing credit facility could yet prove to be a handbrake on any January rebuild, but from a purely regulatory standpoint, Man United's transfer expenditure picture is a rosy one.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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