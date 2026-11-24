Mauricio Pochettino has barely unpacked his bags at Old Trafford, but it's already abundantly clear Manchester United need to back their new head coach in January.

Following a disappointing start to the campaign and the arrival of a new regulatory era in English football, the club’s latest financial results offer a clear picture as to how much room INEOS actually have to manoeuvre.

Man United’s most recent full-year accounts, covering the 12-month period to 30 June, 2026, which were published in September, paints a picture of cost-cutting paired with historically strong commercial standing.

Man United have money to spend in January - but how much?

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League defeat to Liverpool (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite having no European football last season, Man United posted record revenue of £677.6 million while trimming wages for a third consecutive year to £302.0m.

Although previous recruitment pushed player amortisation to £211.8m and left a net loss of £43.0m after finance costs, £47.0m in player-sale profits kept the underlying business moving forward.

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more telling are Man United’s first-quarter results for 2026/27, released on November 19.

With Champions League football back at Old Trafford, quarterly revenue rose 4.1 per cent to £146.1m, and the club are predicted to earn £740m and £760m annually.

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Quarterly player amortisation fell by almost 15 per cent following summer exits and Casemiro’s contract expiry, while another £20.7m was banked in player-disposal profits.

This summer, the Premier League replaced Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) with its new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system. Under SCR, clubs’ on-pitch spending - which comprises first-team player and head coach wages, transfer amortisation, and agent fees, while excluding non-playing staff, academy and women’s team costs - is capped at 85 per cent of football revenue plus net profit on player sales.

There is even a 30 per cent multi-year buffer up to a 115 per cent ‘Red Threshold’ before points deductions apply. However, because Man United are competing in the Champions League, they must simultaneously adhere to UEFA’s stricter 70 per cent squad cost limit ahead of the March 1 compliance checkpoint.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (L), Omar Berrada (C) and Avram Glazer (R) (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Therefore, Pochettino has far more breathing room in the transfer market than naysayers might suggest.

Taking the £750m midpoint of Man United’s expected 2026/27 revenue and adding roughly £45m - which is an average of player-trading profits over recent years - that gives an adjusted revenue figure of £795m.

Under the Premier League’s 85 per cent threshold, Man United could carry £675.8m in annual squad costs. Under UEFA’s tighter 70 per cent ceiling, their limit sits at £556.5m.

On the training 'Poch' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remove non-playing staff from total wages and Man United’s first-team player and coaching bill sits near £255m. Add £186.4m in annualised amortisation and roughly £35m in agents’ fees, and total squad costs land around £476.4m - roughly 60 per cent of adjusted revenue.

That leaves roughly £80m in annual squad-cost headroom beneath UEFA’s 70 per cent cap - and nearly £200m domestically.

This means Man United could comfortably sanction £120m to £150m in winter transfer spending. That said, their borrowing position and existing credit facility could yet prove to be a handbrake on any January rebuild, but from a purely regulatory standpoint, Man United's transfer expenditure picture is a rosy one.