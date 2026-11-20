If you pull out with a GTA-related injury, Andoni Iraola will be watching closely

Are Liverpool prepared for Grand Theft Auto to ruin their weekend preparation?

Ah s***, here we go again: GTA VI dropped this week to rapturous acclaim from critics and public alike, with the long-awaited video game responsible for plenty of us turning up to work a little bleary-eyed after an all-nighter in Vice City.

And given that Premier League footballers are often avid gamers – they have a lot of time on their hands – FPL players are going to have to take into account those last-minute “groin strains” that see big-hitters pull out of this weekend's action…

Are Premier League players going to skip games this weekend to play GTA VI?

Daniel Agger had a suspicious knock around the GTA V release (Image credit: Getty Images)

In September 2013, Liverpool defender Daniel Agger suffered a freak abdominal injury when he overstretched to prevent a dumbbell from falling on his foot in training. Or did he?

No, he probably did: but while the story certainly made sense – and Agger even aggravated the injury after playing through the pain barrier – the fact that Grand Theft Auto V was released that week certainly led some to wonder whether the Dane had in fact pulled a sickie.

Agger was far from the only suspicious absentee that week in the league either, with high-profile names missing up and down the country.

Robin van Persie and David Silva both missed the Manchester derby, completely unexpectedly, with the stars ruled out late with sudden muscle injuries: Manchester United boss David Moyes even revealed that he'd given RVP the chance to play right up until that Sunday morning.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Theo Walcott was even named in Arsenal's starting line-up for Stoke City that weekend, but pulled out with a mysterious “abdominal issue”, paving the way for Serge Gnabry to step in, while Gareth Bale was expected to make his Real Madrid debut that weekend, only for a “thigh tweak” in the warm-up to rule him out.

Silva and Walcott both missed the following fixtures – suggesting they really did have an alibi, with the latter requiring surgery – though Van Persie and Bale both recovered to make the bench the following week (convenient).

Wales, Golf, GTA, Madrid, in that order? (Image credit: Alamy)

Regardless, there will be plenty of speculation this time around when line-ups are announced as to who's really injured and who's spent all week on the console and not in a fit state for high-level football.

Premier League action resumes this weekend with all 20 teams in action.