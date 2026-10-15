'That's the mindset of a Manchester United player' Roy Keane tears into Bruno Fernandes in another scathing rant

Manchester United legend has delivered both barrels to Bruno Fernandes – again – in the wake of another Red Devils defeat.

After defeat in the Champions League this week, Manchester United have won just two of their nine games since Michael Carrick was appointed as permanent manager over the summer.

With the club in crisis once more, Lisandro Martinez criticised the club's hierarchy in an explosive post-match interview – and Keane has had his say on the state of the mentality at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane is unimpressed with the current United set-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about the leaders at Carrick's disposal, The Overlap regular Keane took a pop at club captain Bruno Fernandes and his predecessor, Harry Maguire, suggesting that the former isn't “a happy lad” at the club and that he struggles with criticism himself.

“Bruno, Maguire... They're probably busy doing podcasts, I can't imagine them pulling him [Martinez],” Keane began. “Bruno's body language, he doesn't seem a happy lad at the moment.

“They're pulling nobody. This reflects where Manchester United are and where this dressing room is. Maguire gets left out of the England squad: he's all upset with that. Instead of rolling his sleeves up during the summer, ‘I'm going to go to New York and do a podcast for a few weeks.’

“That's his mindset. I made a mistake with Bruno on this programme [criticising the Portuguese in a previous podcast]. Bruno goes on a podcast with [Steven Bartlett] this is the Man United captain, he goes on there, has a little dig at me, no problem, he's entitled to respond.

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“"That's the mindset of a Man United player, I'm going to start doing these little gigs instead of getting Man United competing at the very top. So this idea, when I see a player have a little b**** the last few days, I'd be more annoyed at Maguire and Bruno for getting things off their chests on podcasts. You get your priorities in place as a footballer.”

Keane went on to compare the difference between the modern-day and his own playing career, noting that he was more likely to feature on a magazine cover instead – as he does on the current issue of FourFourTwo – but said that United currently lack players to hold each other to account.

“Back in our day it was more magazines than podcasts, but if a player went off and said something, even silly, he'd come in the dressing room, and lads would say: 'What are you talking about?'

Lisandro Martinez had strong words for the United hierarchy (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“You'd put him in his place in that sense, not a big bust-up. Man United is a circus. If you can, try and do your talking on the pitch. If you have to let off a bit of steam, ok, but try and do it on the back of some victories, or when you've won a league title or something like that.

“These players have done nothing for the last few years at Man United. Two years ago we were finishing [15th] or whatever, getting knocked out by Grimsby, and they're coming up with all these comments.”

United travel to in-form Leeds United this weekend, as Premier League action returns.