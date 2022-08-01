The Arsenal 2022/23 season preview and prediction was originally printed in the Season Preview edition of FourFourTwo. Subscribe today! (opens in new tab)

Arsenal fans didn’t really know what to expect from their freshly renovated side in 2021/22. At least if football hadn’t worked out for most of the new arrivals, they were still young enough to go to university. Well, the goalposts have moved – now, top four is a must. Still, the signs are good.

Bukayo Saka is one of the most outstanding wingers in world football, regardless of age. Ben White and Gabriel have formed a formidable centre-back partnership, Aaron Ramsdale was largely excellent behind them and Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard all developed nicely. Newbie Fabio Vieira posted 14 assists for Porto last term, more than any player 21 and under in Europe’s top six leagues, while Gabriel Jesus is the multi-faceted goalscorer the Gunners need to step up a gear.

Arsenal 2022/23 season preview and prediction: The lesson from last year

Arsenal had the youngest Premier League squad last term: in fact, the XI that thumped Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in April would’ve been eligible for Under-23 fixtures. Understandably, naivety reigned supreme. Silly yellow cards became common, as did lapses of concentration, and the pressure consumed this young bunch by the end of the season. Injuries didn’t help, but it didn’t seem like this side believed they could reach the top four until it was finally out of grasp.

Ruthlessness is a must, especially when dominating games. Arsenal need to get nastier off the ball and develop killer instincts with it, which should be helped by expected new recruits. It all starts with finding a new captain – yes, we’re still talking about this – to demand the very best from this tender selection of starlets.

The coach: Mikel Arteta

Now in what will be his third full season as Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has rebuilt this club in his own, perfectly groomed image. We’re starting to see the fruits of his vision with intelligent football and meticulous squad planning, despite last season’s implosion. So, how far can he take this group?

The owner: Stan Kroenke

Stan Kroenke was about as popular with fans as a rattlesnake in a lucky dip, but that didn’t stop him from completing full ownership in 2018. Stan, whose LA Rams won the 2021 Super Bowl, has since invested in the club heavily and backed Arteta. The owners still aren’t trusted, but aren’t a primary concern right now.

The mood around Arsenal…

Despite last season’s horrendous climax featuring meek defeats to Spurs and Newcastle, the positivity is back. So is a pretty impressive home record, bettered only by Manchester City and Liverpool, even if nine defeats on the road is too many. A club defined by the split in its fanbase has united under the youngsters. Now, for success to follow before things turn sour again.

The one to watch

Emile Smith Rowe. Raced out of the traps last season before a few knocks cost him a starting spot he never quite regained. A summer’s recovery should do him the world of good, with a World Cup on the horizon. His 10 goals last term are proof of the youngster’s gifts.

Most likely to…

Crash the internet following a drab 2-1 defeat to a mid-table side. When the human race discovers how to channel the energy of frustrated Gooners, our reliance on fossil fuels is over.

Least likely to…

Stay on the pitch. Most of Arsenal’s six red cards in all competitions last term were Pythonesque farces, Arteta going full John Cleese on the touchline. They now top 100 in Premier League history. Gabriel Martinelli’s two yellow cards in the same phase of play at Wolves were particularly special.

The fan's view: Tim Stillman (@Stillberto (opens in new tab) )

Last season was strange. We lost out on fourth place to Spurs, spectacularly blowing up at the final fence when everything was in our own hands – and yet, we also felt a connection with a young, emerging team for the first time in well over a decade.

The big talking point is goals, goals, goals – and how we score more of them. With Lacazette and Aubameyang gone, Mikel Arteta finally gets his chance to construct an attack he really wants.

Our key player will be Bukayo Saka. Arsenal’s best player at 20 years of age, he’ll be considered one of the Premier League’s brightest stars this year, no doubt.

I won’t be happy unless Arsenal continue to show improvement, simple as that.

Our most underrated player is Takehiro Tomiyasu. He’s been very well regarded by Arsenal fans since he signed last summer, but maybe that hasn’t filtered through to everyone else.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Son Heung-min. I’m not sure how he gets away with the things he does or how he earned this butter-wouldn’t-melt rep.

I’m least looking forward to playing Crystal Palace on the opening day. It’s got the stench of ‘disappointing 2-0 defeat’ wafting from it.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is... warming slowly. There are still pockets of doubters, but the supporters began to sing Arteta’s name for the first time last season.

If he left, he should be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. It’s still too early to say Patrick Vieira.

The pantomime villain will be Frank Lampard. A lot of people would like to see him fail, even though I can’t quite put my finger on why.

We’ll finish 4th. The universe owes us one!

FFT's VERDICT… 4th

Last year’s budding stars can bloom to finish the job this time. With new blood in attack, the Gunners should thrive.