Order the new issue with free delivery here (opens in new tab) – just select 'Season Preview 2022'.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You'll get 13 issues per year... (opens in new tab)

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Strap yourselves in: the rollercoaster is about to begin again. This season will be one hell of a ride, with the small matter of a World Cup bang in the middle of it.

As always, there are plenty of exciting questions ahead of the new campaign. How will Erling Haaland get on in the Premier League? Will Erik ten Hag actually be able to restore glory days back to Old Trafford? How will Chelsea get on in the post-Abramovich era? Will Fulham manage to stop yo-yoing? Can Sunderland challenge for back-to-back promotions? How will Stockport fare back in the EFL? And will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham promoted out of the National League this time?

All those and many more will be answered between now and May, in what promises to be yet another enthralling campaign. If you’re not excited yet, you will be after you’ve read this issue.

Elsewhere in the mag, we chart the arduous return of Nottingham Forest after 23 years away from the Premier League, sit down with Newcastle’s unlikely hero Joelinton and celebrate 30 years since the arrival of the legendary Championship Manager series.

Whoever you support, enjoy the season. Especially Fulham fans…

This one's for the dreamers...

(Image credit: Future)

FFT gives its verdict on every team in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, National League, WSL and Scottish Premiership – with plenty of help from you, the fans...

64 reasons to be VERY excited

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to a new season like no other in history. We might have missed the World Cup this summer, but that only means it’s all to look forward to in a delicious football feast ahead. Appetisers include some star arrivals, EFL madness and much more...

Claudio Ranieri answers YOUR questions

(Image credit: Future)

What did he think when Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea? Why did Jose Mourinho pick on him so much? And just how the bloody hell did he inspire Leicester to the Premier League title? The Italian hero answers all...

Joelinton: sunny side up

(Image credit: Future)

The Brazilian’s metamorphosis from struggling striker to totemic midfield dominator has been nothing short of revelatory at St James’ Park. Newcastle’s loveable hero meets FFT to reflect on his rough ride in England, but he insists there’s only one thing on his mind: taking the Toon Army back into Europe…

The Championship Manager story

(Image credit: Future)

It’s created legends, ruined entire weeks and prompted the most infamous split in gaming history. Championship Manager arrived to snotty reviews from the press in 1992 – then became the most love d football video game ever. FFT hears how from those who made it…

Twenty-three years later...

(Image credit: Future)

Nottingham Forest’s 23-year ordeal began with their star man on strike before finally ending in ecstasy this summer. Now, as they prepare for a return to the big time, FFT charts two decades of agony with those who endured it. Aaaaand breathe…

Omar Elabdellaoui's blind faith

(Image credit: Future)

Former Manchester City hopeful Omar Elabdellaoui thought his life had changed forever after a horrific accident at the end of 2020 – one that threatened the Galatasaray man’s sight, let alone career. Then a miracle happened, as he explains to FFT...

David Moyes' redemption

(Image credit: Future)

He suffered in Sociedad and sunk with Sunderland after his Manchester United dream ended in tatters – then needed two attempts at West Ham before he was taken seriously. Now the Scot’s work in east London has rebuilt his reputation and taken the Irons to the brink of European glory

Europe's big leagues previewed

(Image credit: Future)

Xavi's first full season at Barça, Gattuso at Valencia; Sadio Mané's groundbreaking switch to Bayern Munich; Pogback at Juventus, Rom's return to Inter; PSG's new revolution and an unprecedented relegation scrap in France – it's all happening on the continent...

In the Players Lounge...

(Image credit: Future)

Dwight Yorke is no fan of Jack Grealish; Djimi Traore remembers a little lie down after Istanbul '05; Jamie O’Hara recalls the day his team lost to a mannequin; and ex-Boro man Branco discusses his World Cup drink spiking.

Going Around The Grounds...

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Our dedicated section for the EFL, non-league and Scotland brings you a cracking interview with honest-as-ever Rotherham boss Paul Warne, who discusses the perils of promotion and why he's in constant debt to a Sheffield headmaster.

Elsewhere, we chat to multi-club icon Jefferson Louis, reminisce about Rafael Scheidt in Celtic's Best & Worst, profile Grimsby hotshot John McAtee and recall a horror Coventry kit from 1992.

There's also two new features in this issue: Record Breakers remembers clubs' weird and wonderful all-time signings – and Dean Smith still holds the acclaim for Hereford. Finally, Season of Shame is brought to you by Darlington's awful 2011-12.

Upfront...

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Our busy front section on all things Planet Football has a facelift – and we reveal why a portrait of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho in the throes of passion made it to a music festival in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Spurs nut Stephen Mangan remembers namesake Carr stunners and being heckled about "DAN!"; Dani Alves picks out the five matches that changed his life; and former Chelsea hero Gus Poyet tells FFT about his current life as Greece boss.

We also take a trip back to 1992 – featuring John Jensen and Maidstone United – and bring the Sheriff of London Charity Shield back to life... with a guest appearance from Watford boss Graham Taylor.

There's also new segments on great footballing beef, baffling owners, one-hit wonders and more. It's your summer taken care of...

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! (opens in new tab) Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.