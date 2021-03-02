Arsenal: Adidas launch pastel training collection

Ever since moving to Adidas, Arsenal have had some of the best drip in London. And not just the fantastic home, away and third shirts we've seen in the last two years.

The Gunners have released retro kits, collections of accompanying jackets, joggers and accessories and Ian Wright has been front and centre for most of the launches - because you would use Wrighty if you could get him, right?

This month, another new collection drops. Recently, Arsenal have had the Chinese New Year pieces - Adidas's other big clients have been given these - along with the lush red and black LDN tops that they've trained in. But these new pastel items might be the nicest yet.

Arsenal's new pastel collection uses subtler shades: namely white, pale peach and blue. These pieces look fantastic and they're perfect for springtime.

Arsenal pastel windbreaker

It's been windy for weeks - perfect timing to buy one of these bad boys.

The windbreaker has a similar marble pattern on it to Arsenal's current away shirt but it's a lot less in-your-face. The Arsenal badge and three stripes are in the same peach colour that you'll find on Arsenal's third shirt too: if you have the full set of kits this season, some of this gear will be must-have.

Arsenal pastel shorts

The same colour as Arsenal's third-choice shorts this season - but these shorts have pockets, making them an instant upgrade on the ones that Aubameyang and co. don on the pitch.

Again, they're going to go nicely if you have the third top, too. Adidas list this blue colour as "marine" and frankly, we think it's a beautiful shade of blue.

Arsenal pastel t-shirt

Plain white t-shirts with your club's badge on them are a must for any wardrobe, aren't they?

This plain short-sleeve t-shirt is so minimal and it feels like exactly the sort of thing Kieran Tierney wears around the house (or outside at -5 temperatures, knowing him).

Arsenal pastel polo shirt

The classic polo shirt - more one for the dugout but still in the same colours as all the other gear.

This polo has the stitched Adidas logo too - which we're always a big fan of - while the collar has a nice embellishment, too.

Arsenal pastel tracksuit bottoms

Arsenal had some tracksuit bottoms, similar to this, earlier this year. As was the Adidas style, they had three green stripes down one side and three pink down the others.

These are a bit less bold and they fit in with much of Arsenal's other merch this season. That marine and peach combination is just fantastic - who knew they went so well together?

