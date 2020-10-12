Best football boots 2020: the latest releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma and Umbro

The best football boots for you will naturally depend on a number of factors: what type of player you are, what designs you like the look of and, of course, what kind of budget you're working with.

Here, we review the best boots on the market in 2020, from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and more. We give detailed explanations of why each boot is good and which type of player they would be suitable for, so you can make an informed decision about which pair to buy.

Need to fill the whole kit bag? Check out our expert guides on the best shin pads, goalie gloves and footballs too.

OTHER GUIDES

ADIDAS BOOTS Mutator, Nemeziz, X Ghosted and Copa Mundials

NIKE BOOTS Should you buy Mercurial Vapor, Tiempo, Superfly, or Phantom?

BEST ASTROTURF BOOTS Top Nike, Adidas and Puma choices for 5-a-side

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Great boots for speedy players with a touch of flair Prime $299.99 View at Amazon Thin, light and very durable Built for speedy players As worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne





As seen on Cristiano Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling and Neymar.

These boots are all about speed. If you're the type of player who can destroy defences with lightening runs in behind then these are a must-buy for you. The Chevron stud formation and perforated heel lining grips are two clear signs the 360 Elites are designed for players whose game is all about utilising that extra yard to put a cross in or smash one past the 'keeper.

Unlike other boots built for quick and agile players, however, these boots remain durable thanks to Nike's innovative Skin technology, which also allows for flexibility.

Just an all-round top quality football boots, and they look amazing too.

Buy it now

GIFTS Best FIFA 21 and console bundle deals: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Future 2.1 For players who value comfort and durability above all else $62.99 View at FansEdge Extremely comfortable Enhanced for power and speed Range of stylish colours and sizes

As seen on Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez and Marco Reus.

Easily one of the most comfortable football boots on the market. Puma have always made fantatsic football boots, but they'ce excelled themselves with the Future 2.1.

What Puma have done with their latest model is start with the thing that matetrs most - comfort - and work backwards. They fit more snugly and cooly than almost any other boot on the market, while also offering protection and enhacements in terms of power and acceleration. They also look the part, with colours including olive green and orange, perfect for those of you that like to stand out on the pitch - not only with your skills, but with your clobber too.

Buy it now

(Image credit: Adidas)

Predator Mutator 20.1 A classic boot re-built for the modern midfielder $135 View at adidas Moulded sock lining for comfort Stylish and m modern look Classic and trusted series

As worn by the likes of Dele Alli and Paul Pogba, the Predator Mutator 20.1 is a proper midfielder's boot - they're all about control. The new rubber elements on the Mutator are designed to give you an advantage when receiving or making a pass. The specialised grip allows for optimal friction between your foot and the ball, meaning your first touch, dribbling and shooting are all noticeably improved compared to when wearing other boots.

A snug fit, a great design and a classic series - you can be sure these boots will go the distance, giving you that extra edge in the heat of the midfield battle until the final seconds of injury time.

Buy it now

FACE MASKS Whether you're playing or just showing your support, here's how football fans can stay safe

(Image credit: Umbro)

Umbro Velocita 4 The perfect boot for all-rounders, offering great style and comfort Check Amazon Made from robust yet flexible leather Range of sizes and colours Cheaper than some other leading ranges

Umbro have always made quality football boots; they nail the comfort, the durability and the power. There has, however, always been one area they have seriously lacked in - the sex appeal.

Well forget all about that, as the Umbro Velocita 4 might just be the coolest design around right now, while also ticking all the usual boxes. Umbro have managed to maintain the robust, sturdy quality that their boots have been renowned for while adding in the style factor that they’ve often missed.

They have all the great qualities of the old leather style boots while still looking modern. They're also worn by Portuguese defender Pepe, which is magnificent in itself.

Buy it now