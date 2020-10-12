Best football equipment: kits, goals, corner flags, balls – everything you need for organising your own match
Holding a proper match? We've got the football equipment you need to make it look and feel the real deal
All the football equipment you really need to play is a ball. That's why we love the game.
But if you're looking to put on a proper game with your mates, 11 against 11, getting some proper equipment does help. We're talking kits, corner flags, maybe some proper nets to avoid the confusion of which way past the post the ball just went.
Check out our guide of what to buy if you're looking to put on your own match. We can't find you some mates to play with, but you're more than welcome to have a kickabout with us.
Nike Legend shirt
The 2002 World Cup shirt template: reimagined for park football
RRP: £11.78-£38.34 | Colour: Black/White/White, Midnight Navy/White/White, University Red/White/White, Royal Blue/White/White, White/Black/Black
The Nike Legend is pure nostalgia. Do you remember getting up at the crack of dawn to watch England play Brazil in Japan, in 2002? Do you remember getting your hopes up when Michael Owen scored, then the feeling of your heart dropping through your chest when Ronaldinho scored that flukey free kick?
If you can bear to kit your team out on the same design of that Brazil shirt, this jersey is a beautiful option for your side. It's the same template used by Portsmouth and Preston more recently. Just don't think about 2002.
Adidas Campeon shirt
Ball like Germany of 1990 - or Rodgers' Leicester - in this get-up
RRP: £15.61-£38.63 | Colour: Pink/Black
Up against Nike's World Cup kit throwback, we've got Adidas's Campeon effort: the pattern that the company reworked for Germany's ill-fated campaign in Russia.
More recently it's been used by Leicester - in a bright pink shade - but Adidas also offer this design in black, white, red, grey and a beautiful navy. This is a seriously stylish option for your team.
Umbro Tempest shirt
A strong option from Umbro - if you want your team to be collared
RRP: £20.05 | Colour: Blue/white
The Tempest is a classic option. With recent kits for the likes of Bournemouth and Everton, Umbro has proved themselves to still be in the top tier when it comes to simple, effective design. This jersey is no different.
With a defined collar and thick trim on the sleeve, this feels classic without going down the "let's reap retro kits" line. Your team will look awesome in this.
FORZA Alu60 Football Goals
It's a goal... and it comes in all shapes and sizes
RRP: £249.99-£899.99 | Colour: White | Sizes: 12ft x 4ft, 12ft x 6ft, 16ft x 4ft, 16ft x 7ft, 18.5ft x 6.5ft, 21ft x 7ft, 24ft x 8ft, 3m x 2m, 6ft x 4ft
FORZA goals are fantastic. If you want to hold a proper football match, getting a proper net and posts isn't something you can afford not to invest in - honestly, your keeper will thank you for it.
These nets are considerably more expensive than a pair of jumpers but given that they're available in all sizes, there's an option there for everyone. Hey, why not buy a smaller one for your team and a bigger one for the opposition? Just remember to switch them when you swap sides at half time.
Freestanding UEFA Box Goal
And it's another goal... this one comes on wheels
RRP: £2,000 | Colour: White | Size: 24ft x 8ft
There's always one guy who's a little bit more serious than everyone else in a casual kickabout - they tend to turn up with the Freestanding UEFA Box Goal.
If that's you and you have £4K to spend - £2K for each goal - then siding with the official goal supplier of the FA, which meets all UEFA regulation, might be your cup of tea. Unfortunately, we don't know how to produce that lovely "clang" sound that the Dortmund nets make when they ripple.
Sondico corner flag
Stop flagging and invest in some of these
RRP: £20 | Colour: Orange
The Sondico corner flag is a must-have. If you've got Roger Milla on your team, what's he going to dance around when he scores?
These corner flags are good quality, clear and visible to see and they come in a bag to pack away at the end of the match. You perhaps didn't know you needed these.
Nike Premier League Flight
This is the official Premier League ball - you need it!
RRP: £124.95 | Colour: White/red/black
OK - so what's left for this game? The most important thing of all - the Nike Flight ball.
If you want this to feel really official, there's no better way than to invest in the official Premier League ball. It's obviously the best quality ball on the market, it flies through the air - just ask Kevin de Bruyne - and the design is quite possibly the coolest that Nike have come up with for the Prem.
Of course, other balls are available - and we've covered them here.
