The best football goals for your garden and training

Jumpers for goalposts? Not any more, grandad! The best football goals are, well, actual goals, and here we explain the best ones available online today.

With these affordable, sturdy and easy to move goals, you have no excuse not to give your football practice that extra bit of authenticity. Because nothing looks as good as a shot dipping in off the crossbar...and you don't get that with jumpers.

Before getting too ahead of yourself, why not check out our review of the best footballs on the market in 2020? We have also reviewed the best Nike and Adidas football boots, plus the best goalkeeping gloves and football equipment.

Samba Fun Goal The trusted portable goals used by clubs, schools and academies RRP: £69.95 - £99.95 | Colour: White | Size: 6ft x 4ft, 8ft x 4ft, 8ft x 6ft, 12ft x 6ft Check Amazon Trusted brand Used by pro clubs, schools and academies Comes as a complete set including nets A little on the pricier end of the scale

Samba are the market leader when it comes to small-sided goals and have been for generations - the Fun Goal is the standard. Mosey on down to any local kids 5-aside tournament and you'll be sure to find plenty off these bad boys kicking about.

They may be a little on the pricier side but they are sturdier and more durable than any other portable goal on the market and will last you season after season. Perfect size for the garden, park, school field or sports hall.

A sensible, trusted choice - like Roy Hodgson at a relegation-threatened club in London.

Take your shooting game to the next level with this goal-target combo RRP: £69.99-£159.99 | Colour: 6ft x 4ft, 8ft x 4ft, 8ft x 6ft, 3m x 2m, 12ft x 6ft, 5ft x 4ft, 8ft x 4ft, 16ft x 7ft | Size: White/black Check Amazon Ten football goal sizes to choose from Made of durable powder-coated steel Removable target practice rebounder net

The Forza Football Goal with Target goes one further by offering a game-option: how many goals can you score in two minutes? How many times in a row can you hit the top right corner?

If trying to beat an annoying younger brother/dad/uncle/sister/mate doesn't improve your game then it's a scientific fact that nothing will. Plus, you can play without a goalkeeper by yourself without it being too easy to score.

The removable target net also means you can use this like a normal goal and simply enjoy a kick about. An excellent product for your back garden or training pitch.

Portable pop-up mini goals to add variety to your shooting drills RRP: £22.99 | Colour: Yellow/black | Size: 2.5ft Check Amazon Made with fiberglass rods so very durable Reflective edges make training possible in low light Comes with carry bag and additional cones

Want to add greater variety and skill levels to your training sessions? The PodiuMax Pop-up Football Goals are the perfect goals for you.

The small size means they are harder to hit, plus the simply twist design means you don't have to waste time setting things up - get going in seconds! Play long into the evening thanks to the reflective edges. Training doesn't have to stop just because the sun's gone down.

The bundle comes with stakes, so they goals won't fly away when you ping a ball harder than Steven Gerrard in the 2006 FA Cup final. Plus cones, so you can set up mini dribbling and shooting drills.

Also great for playing small-sided and one-on-one games against mates in the back garden.

Ahhh, the Net World Sports Full Size Striped Football Goal. Now we're talking.

This full-sized goal is the Giorginio Wijnaldum of the goal world: incredibly sturdy and durable, it won't cost the Earth and it will bring you hours of great use.

If you're starting up a Sunday League side, this is the product that you need to invest in - not least because the nets come in an array of colours. That's right: you can match your team to the actual goals of your home ground (well, field).

The HOMCOM Rebounder can probably be best summed up like this - do you ever wish that Paul Pogba was free for a kickabout? Probably, if you're anything like us.

But while none of us have Monsieur Pogba's number, this rebounder is a fine enough substitute for when you're practising in the garden. It's a goal of sorts - it's very small and you can use it for target practice - but where it really comes into its own is when you're focusing on passing and control.

Maybe once you've mastered using the HOMCOM by yourself, you can go out and find yourself some mates.

FORZA's goals are incredibly good value for money. Available in an array of sizes too - there are more square options out there as well as the standard rectangular ratio - these goals are excellent choices for back gardens everywhere.

Made from uPVC tubing, you won't see any lasting impact of the ball thwacking against the posts - so keep on with your hit the crossbar challenge.