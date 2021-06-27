Euro 2020 – Does Robin Gosens really have one leg shorter than the other?

Germany have not been totally convincing so far this summer, but Robin Gosens is one player who has excelled for the three-time European champions.

The Atalanta man has been a key part of Joachim Low's attacking strategy as a left wing-back.

Low's 3-4-2-1 formation is not universally popular in Germany, largely because of the deployment of Joshua Kimmich - a midfielder by trade - at right wing-back.

However, the configuration appears to bring out the best in Gosens, who has caught the eye with his forward surges.

The 26-year-old started against each of France, Portugal and Hungary in the group phase of Euro 2020.

He was particularly impressive in the 4-2 win against Portugal, Germany's only victory of the competition so far.

Gosens scored one goal and set up the other three as the Mannschaft ran riot against the reigning European champions.

Low will be hoping for more of the same when Germany meet England in the round of 16 at Wembley on Tuesday.

Gosens has proved an unlikely hero for his national team so far this summer, having been one of the least famous members of Germany's squad before the tournament got under way.

More is known about Gosens now than at this time last month, including the interesting fact that he was once rejected by the police force for having one leg shorter than the other.

Before becoming a professional footballer with Dutch side Vitesse, Gosens tried to become a police officer in Germany.

However, his application was unsuccessful for an unusual reason, as his father revealed to Spox.

"He was almost a police officer in Rheinland-Pfalz," Holger Gosens revealed.

"He failed in North Rhine-Westphalia because his legs differ by 0.5 millimetres, but in Rheinland-Pfalz, he passed the first test.

"I said: 'You can go to the police next year. You shouldn’t have to be told later that you haven't tried'."

Having one leg longer than the other is relatively common. According to research cited by Medical News Today, it has been detected in 40-70 per cent of people.