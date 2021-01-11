Atalanta News and Features

Trending

Name: Atalanta

Founded: 1907

Home ground: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @atalantabc

Bergamo-based Atalanta have established themselves as a Serie A force since promotion to the top flight in 2011. They have also played in European competition for the past three years. The club have spent more than 50 seasons in Serie A since first appearing in 1937, with their third place in 2018-19 being their highest finish. Their honours board shows a Coppa Italia win in 1963. Past players include Roberto Donadoni, Filippo Inzaghi, Christian Vieri.

Latest about Atalanta

Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

UCL
Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz
Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

PREDICTIONS
Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid transfer news: Injury and contract impasse leave Sergio Ramos’ future uncertain

By FourFourTwo Staff

The long-serving defender will be missing for another two months and could leave Real on a free transfer this summer

Manchester United

What games should you watch this weekend? The ultimate TV football guide

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE Over 70 matches are being broadcast over the next two days – but these are the ones you should make time for

TV GUIDE

Lionel Messi scores on return as Barcelona defeat Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey

By PA Staff

AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Too much choice? The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE There are dozens of football matches you could watch on TV this weekend – we've whittled it down to eight that are worth your attention

TV GUIDE
Andrea Pirlo

European round-up: How long will Juventus stick with Andrea Pirlo?

By Mark White

European Round-up Juve's rookie boss is struggling in Serie A - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues

European Round-up
Amad Diallo

5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

By Mark White

Manchester United’s transfer deadline day signing Amad Diallo arrives from Atalanta this month - what can we expect from the youngster?

Moise Kean

European round-up: Can Mauricio Pochettino help realise Moise Kean’s potential at PSG?

By Mark White

Poch is off the mark at Paris Saint-Germain - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues

