Atalanta News and Features

Name: Atalanta

Founded: 1907

Home ground: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @atalantabc

Bergamo-based Atalanta have established themselves as a Serie A force since promotion to the top flight in 2011. They have also played in European competition for the past three years. The club have spent more than 50 seasons in Serie A since first appearing in 1937, with their third place in 2018-19 being their highest finish. Their honours board shows a Coppa Italia win in 1963. Past players include Roberto Donadoni, Filippo Inzaghi, Christian Vieri.