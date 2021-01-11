Atalanta News and Features
Name: Atalanta
Founded: 1907
Home ground: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @atalantabc
Bergamo-based Atalanta have established themselves as a Serie A force since promotion to the top flight in 2011. They have also played in European competition for the past three years. The club have spent more than 50 seasons in Serie A since first appearing in 1937, with their third place in 2018-19 being their highest finish. Their honours board shows a Coppa Italia win in 1963. Past players include Roberto Donadoni, Filippo Inzaghi, Christian Vieri.
Latest about Atalanta
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Real Madrid transfer news: Injury and contract impasse leave Sergio Ramos’ future uncertain
By FourFourTwo Staff
The long-serving defender will be missing for another two months and could leave Real on a free transfer this summer
What games should you watch this weekend? The ultimate TV football guide
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE Over 70 matches are being broadcast over the next two days – but these are the ones you should make time for
Too much choice? The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE There are dozens of football matches you could watch on TV this weekend – we've whittled it down to eight that are worth your attention
European round-up: How long will Juventus stick with Andrea Pirlo?
By Mark White
European Round-up Juve's rookie boss is struggling in Serie A - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues
5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo
By Mark White
Manchester United’s transfer deadline day signing Amad Diallo arrives from Atalanta this month - what can we expect from the youngster?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.