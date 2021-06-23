Euro 2020 – Frenkie de Jong: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

De Jong will be hoping for a triumphant summer with the Netherlands at the European Championship.

The midfielder has won 30 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2018.

The Netherlands claimed nine points from nine in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

De Jong and his team-mates are safely through to the round of 16, where they will face one of the third-place finishers.

Which club does Frenkie de Jong play for?

De Jong plays his club football for Barcelona, having joined the club in 2019.

The midfielder has made 93 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants, and has won one Copa del Rey during his time at the Camp Nou.

De Jong previously spent two seasons as a regular first-teamer for Ajax, with whom he won an Eredivisie title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

De Jong played three matches for Willem II before joining Ajax in 2015.

How old is Frenkie de Jong?

De Jong was born on 12 May 1997. He is 24 years old.

What is Frenkie de Jong's squad number?

De Jong will wear the No.21 shirt for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. At club level for Barcelona, he also wears the No.21.

What is Frenkie de Jong's net worth?

De Jong has an estimated net worth of £10m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Frenkie de Jong's contract length?

De Jong's contract runs until the summer of 2026. He signed a new six-year deal with Barcelona in 2020, a year after joining the club.

What is Frenkie de Jong's salary?

De Jong earns an estimated £176,000 per week at Barcelona, according to salarysport.com.