Frenkie de Jong News and Features
Date of birth: May 12, 1997
Instagram: @frenkiedejong
Club(s): Willem II, Ajax, Barcelona
Country: Netherlands
Signing fee: £64.8 million
Made his big breakthrough for Ajax in the 2018-19 season by helping the club to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals before leaving for Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Was also part of the team which was beaten by Manchester United in the 2017 Europa League final. Won his first international cap in September 2018 and was a crucial member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the inaugural Nations League.
