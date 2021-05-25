Euro 2020 – who is Hungary’s manager?

Marco Rossi will lead Hungary at Euro 2020, just the country’s fourth appearance at a European Championship.

The 56-year-old Italian, who played in defence for Brescia and Sampdoria amongst others, first became a manager at AC Lumezzane in 2004.

He then had two spells at Pro Patria during a nomadic few years, culminating in a six-month stint at Cavese in Serie C1.

Rossi was appointed at Honved for the first time in June 2012 but resigned in April 2014 after a run of five consecutive defeats.

He returned to the club less than a year later and led them to their first league title since 1993, securing qualification for the Champions League.

After a season at Dunajska Streda in Slovakia, Rossi took on the Hungary job, replacing the veteran Belgian manager Georges Leekens.

Despite finishing fourth in their qualifying group, with a record of four wins and four defeats, Hungary made it to Euro 2020 by beating Bulgaria and Iceland in the play-offs.

Playing behind closed doors in Budapest, Rossi’s side scored two late goals to defeat Iceland, who had gone in front through Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is perhaps Hungary’s most high-profile player, having represented RB Leipzig with distinction over the last five years.

Euro 2016 was the first time that Hungary made it through the tournament’s group stage after upsetting the odds to finish top, ahead of Austria, Iceland and Portugal.

They enjoyed an entertaining 3-3 draw with the eventual champions, former Fulham and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Zoltan Gera scoring the opener, and Balazs Dzsudzsak adding a brace.

This time, Hungary have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, France and Germany, and face a huge challenge just to progress to the knockout stages.