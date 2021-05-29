Euro 2020 – who is Scotland captain, Andy Robertson?

Andy Robertson will be the Scotland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Liverpool left-back will be the first man to lead his country out at an international tournament since Colin Hendry wore the armband at the 1998 World Cup.

Scotland have missed out on all subsequent editions of that tournament, while this will be their first appearance at a European Championship since 1996.

Steve Clarke’s side did things the hard way in qualifying, finishing a distant third in their group but advancing to the play-offs.

A penalty shoot-out was required to see off Israel in the semi-finals, before Scotland overcame Serbia by the same means in the final.

Their Euro 2020 campaign will begin against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

Four days later Scotland will renew hostilities with England at Wembley, just as they did in the group stage at Euro 1996.

Robertson and co. will conclude the first round against Croatia in Glasgow on June 22.

They will hope to secure a top-two finish and an automatic berth in the knockout rounds, but a third-place finish could also be sufficient in a 24-team tournament.

Robertson will be key to his country’s chances of a successful competition. The Liverpool stalwart tends to be deployed in a more advanced left wing-back role for Scotland, with Kieran Tierney used as a left-sided centre-back in Clarke’s system.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were hamstrung by injuries this season, but Robertson started all 38 of their Premier League matches.

In fact, he only missed 34 minutes in England’s top flight from the start of the campaign to the end.

Scotland will hope he still has plenty of energy in the tank for Euro 2020, as they seek to reach the knockout rounds of an international tournament for the first time in their history.