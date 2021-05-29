Euro 2020 – who is Sweden captain, Andreas Granqvist?

Andreas Granqvist will be the Sweden captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Semi-finalists at Euro 1992 and quarter-finalists at Euro 2004, Sweden have failed to make it beyond the group phase of the last three editions of the competition.

Their failure to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2016 was a particular disappointment given the tournament’s expansion to 24 teams.

Sweden picked up just a single point from a possible nine five years ago, and will be hoping to do much better this time around.

They booked their place at Euro 2020 by finishing second in their qualifying group, behind Spain but ahead of Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands and Malta.

They have been drawn in Group E for the tournament proper, and will kick-start their campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14.

Four days after that Sweden will lock horns with Slovakia in Saint Petersburg, before concluding the group phase in the same venue against Poland on June 23.

Granqvist will no doubt be key to their hopes of progression to the last 16. The central defender was an important figure as Sweden reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where they were knocked out by England.

This is likely to be the 36-year-old’s final appearance at an international tournament, with Granqvist looking to add to his 88 caps for the senior side.

He made his debut back in 2006 and was appointed as the team’s captain a decade later following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s retirement from international football.

Ibrahimovic was set to return to Sweden duty at Euro 2020, but injury put paid to that ambition.

As such, Granqvist - who plays his club football at Helsingborgs - will again wear the armband this summer.

The former Wigan stopper took penalties for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup and looks set to be on spot-kick duty again at the European Championship.