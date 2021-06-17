With the tournament already in full swing, the Euro 2020 top scorers and top assists charts are being tightly contested.

Currently, Italy marksman Ciro Immobile leads the way with two goals from two matches. Four other players have also scored twice so far, yet the Lazio man is out in front courtesy of his one assist.

Should several players finish on the same number of goals and assists, the golden boot will be awarded to the person who had the best minutes to goals ratio.

Euro 2020 top scorers

2 GOALS, 1 ASSIST

Ciro Immobile (ITA), 171 mins

2 GOALS

Patrik Schick (CZE), 87 mins

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), 90 mins

Romelu Lukaku (BEL), 90 mins

Marco Locatelli (ITA), 160 mins

Euro 2020 top assists

2 ASSISTS

Rafa Silva (POR), 19 mins

Domenico Berardi (ITA), 155 mins

Gareth Bale (WAL), 180 mins

