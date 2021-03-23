Wales Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The Euros are still three months away, but the final Wales squad is starting to take shape ahead of the tournament.

Giving a better indication for who will make the Wales Euros squad this summer, manager Ryan Giggs has selected a 30-man squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers at the end of March.

With injuries hampering star players or coronavirus implications restricting involvement, the Wales squad still has potential to drastically change between now and the tournament's beginning in June.

Wales Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace)

GK: Danny Ward (Leicester City)

GK: Adam Davies (Stoke City)

GK: Tom King (Newport County)

DF: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)

DF: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: Connor Roberts (Swansea City)

DF: Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United)

DF: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

DF: Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

DF: Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: James Lawrence (St. Pauli)

DF: Neco Williams (Liverpool)

DF: Rhys Norrington-Davies (Stoke City)

DF: Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

MF: Joe Allen (Stoke City)

MF: Jonny Williams (Cardiff City)

MF: Harry Wilson (Cardiff City)

MF: Dan James (Manchester United)

MF: Joe Morrell (Luton Town)

MF: Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers)

MF: Dylan Levitt (Istra 1961)

MF: Josh Sheehan (Newport County)

FW: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion)

FW: Tom Lawrence (Derby County)

FW: Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City)

FW: Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)

FW: Rabbi Matondo (Stoke City)

FW: Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City)

The 30-man squad's biggest player missing is Aaron Ramsey, arguably the team's most important player. Withdrawing from the squad due to a thigh injury, St. Pauli defender James Lawrence replaces the midfielder. While he'll no doubt prove a miss for the World Cup qualifiers, Welsh fans will simply pray Ramsey is fit for the summer.

Exciting midfielder David Brooks is also missing from the squad due to an ankle injury, although when fit should expect to make the squad. However, one man whose omission from the squad isn't down to injury is Will Vaulks, who's resigned to missing the Euros.

In more positive news, Chris Gunter is set to make his 100th appearance for his country, if he plays either against Belgium or Czech Republic in the qualifiers, or Mexico in the friendly.

Wales travel to Leuven to face Belgium, before welcoming Mexico back to Cardiff for an international friendly. Competing in a five team group, Wales are the team without a game for matchday two. After facing Mexico, Czech Republic also travel to Cardiff for the final match of the international break.

