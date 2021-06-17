Euro 2020 top scorers and top assists charts
With the tournament already in full swing, the Euro 2020 top scorers and top assists charts are being tightly contested.
Currently, Italy marksman Ciro Immobile leads the way with two goals from two matches. Four other players have also scored twice so far, yet the Lazio man is out in front courtesy of his one assist.
Should several players finish on the same number of goals and assists, the golden boot will be awarded to the person who had the best minutes to goals ratio.
Euro 2020 top scorers
2 GOALS, 1 ASSIST
Ciro Immobile (ITA), 171 mins
2 GOALS
Patrik Schick (CZE), 87 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), 90 mins
Romelu Lukaku (BEL), 90 mins
Marco Locatelli (ITA), 160 mins
Euro 2020 top assists
2 ASSISTS
Rafa Silva (POR), 19 mins
Domenico Berardi (ITA), 155 mins
Gareth Bale (WAL), 180 mins
