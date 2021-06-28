Euro 2020 – Who is Memphis Depay's wife and does he have kids?

Memphis Depay's dream of winning the European Championship is over.

The Netherlands impressed in the group stage of the competition, where they were one of only three teams to amass nine points from nine.

Their performances in Group C saw Frank de Boer's side drawn against a third-place finisher in the round of 16.

The Netherlands were widely expected to see off Czech Republic on Sunday, but instead they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Matthijs de Ligt's red card early in the second half proved to be the turning point, as the Dutch struggled to cope with their numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the match.

Their participation at Euro 2020 is therefore over despite their eye-catching displays in the group phase.

Depay was one of their standout performers in the first stage of the tournament, scoring two goals from his central attacking position.

Deployed up front alongside either Wout Weghorst or Donyell Malen, Depay caused problems to the defences he came up against.

However, the Netherlands are out before the quarter-finals thanks to Sunday's loss in Budapest.

Depay will now turn his attention back towards the club game, where he is on the verge of completing a move from Lyon to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old's current relationship status is unknown. He announced his engagement to Lori Harvey in 2017, but the couple have since split up. Depay does not have any children.

"I know they're very intense," Depay said of Czech Republic ahead of Sunday's game, in an interview with UEFA's official website.

"I haven't come up against them for a while – I think 2015 was the last time for me. They've never been an easy team to play against, so we know it will be tough.

"We have to give the full 100% if we want to win. We're planning to do that, but it certainly won't be plain sailing."