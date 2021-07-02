Euro 2020 – Why isn't Gerard Pique in the Spain squad?

Gerard Pique is not part of Spain's squad for this summer's European Championship.

UEFA permitted participation nations to name up to 26 players in their travelling parties due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Spain manager Luis Enrique opted against an expanded squad and instead called up just 24 players.

Sergio Ramos was the headline casualty, as the Real Madrid man failed to make the cut despite being his country's all-time leading appearance maker.

In fact, Luis Enrique made waves back in Spain by failing to include a single Madrid employee in his group.

Barcelona are less well represented than in the past too. Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are the only men flying the Blaugrana flag for Spain at Euro 2020.

Pique did not join up with his club mates at the competition, but that is not because he was shunned by Luis Enrique.

The 34-year-old has not played for the national team since the 2018 World Cup, after which he announced his retirement from international football.

Pique decided to call it a day after Spain's disappointing showing in Russia.

The defender made 102 appearances for la Roja and won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

"I talked to him [Luis Enrique] a week or two ago. I told him that the decision was already made," Pique explained in August 2018.

"It was a great stage at the Euros and the World Cup. I'm very happy to have participated in all these successes, but now I want to focus on Barca. I have three years left and the more the better."

The France-born centre-back Aymeric Laporte switched his international allegiance shortly before Euro 2020, and has struck up a partnership with Eric Garcia this summer.

Spain advanced from Group E in second place after winning one and drawing two of their first-round matches.

Luis Enrique's side then beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time in the last 16, and will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Friday.